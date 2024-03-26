United States Department of the Air Force Notice of Availability Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for Testing and Training with Defensive Countermeasures

LACKLAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / A Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) have been prepared by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to consider the potential environmental consequences associated with the implementation of Testing and Training with Defensive Countermeasures (chaff and flares) in the continental United States.

The PEA assesses the Proposed Action to continue the use of legacy defensive countermeasures, their replacements, and the use of new defensive countermeasures at current levels in DAF testing and military training programs within the continental United States where their use is approved. The purpose of the proposal is to provide realistic testing and training with legacy, replacement, and new defensive countermeasures designed for advanced military aircraft that are capable of defending against modern air-to-air and surface-to-air missile systems. Pilots need to train with the legacy and new, more advanced, defensive countermeasures to provide realistic training in order to ensure that they are sufficiently trained and equipped to survive in combat.

The Final PEA and FONSI may be reviewed or downloaded online at:

https://www.AirForcechaffandflareprogrammaticEA.com

The DAF published a Notice of Availability of the Draft PEA for Testing and Training with Defensive Countermeasures and proposed FONSI in an online press release published on March 20, 2023, at https://finance.yahoo.com/news/air-force-announces-availability-draft-222800810.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

To further encourage comments, a supplemental release was published on April 5, 2023, at https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/04/b31686573/air-force-announces-the-availability-of-a-draft programmatic-environmental-assessment-for-testing- . No comments were received during the 45-day review and comment period.

For more information or for assistance accessing the final documents:

Send mail via USPS:

Attn. Daniel Fisher

AFCEC/CZN

2261 Hughes Ave.

JBSA Lackland, TX 78236-9853,

Send via FedEx or UPS:

Attn. Daniel Fisher

AFCEC/CZN

Building 1 Bay 8 Room 6009

3515 South General McMullen

San Antonio, TX 78226-1710

Send via email:

AFIMSC.PA.Workflow@us.af.mil .

Include Attn. Defensive Countermeasure PEA in the subject line or call:

1-866-725-7617 and mention Defensive Countermeasure PEA.

For further information about this release, please contact Daniel Fisher, Chaff and Flare PEA Project Manager, AFCEC/CZN, 2261 Hughes Ave, Ste 155, JBSA Lackland, TX 78236-9853.

SOURCE: United States Department of the Air Force

View the original press release on accesswire.com