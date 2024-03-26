Scholars Education: Scholars of Mandeville Grand Opening to Feature New Orleans Saints Superstar Cam Jordan

Scholars is celebrating the Grand Opening of its second tutoring location in the Greater New Orleans area Thursday, March 28th. This Thursday's event features NFL superstar Defensive End Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. Cam, the Saints all-time sack leader and 8x pro-bowler, will be available to meet and inspire the students and families of the Mandeville community.

MANDEVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / This Thursday, March 28th, Scholars will celebrate the grand opening of its new location in Mandeville, Louisiana. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will take place at 1901 U.S. Hwy 190, STE 27, Mandeville, La.





Scholars Logo

Scholars is an award-winning franchise tutoring system, providing broad academic support to students K-12 in all subjects.

Scholars is proud to be cutting the ribbon of its second location in New Orleans. This week's event will also feature some NFL star power as Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints will be making an appearance. Renowned throughout the NFL for his ferocious and creative pass-rushing, Cam, the Saints all-time sack leader and 8x pro-bowler, is both a student of the game of football and a big believer in the importance of education off the field. Cam will meet and inspire the students and families of the community alongside Scholars CEO Matt Baxter and other special guests.

The event is free to attend and will feature giveaways, food from local vendors, face painting, pictures, games, and other surprises.

Scholars of Mandeville owner Ryan Fitzsimmons is excited to give back to his community and to provide students in the area with world-class tutoring. "I'm always willing and able to help kids," Fitzsimmons said. "I'm a huge believer in Scholars because I've seen it work. It's really amazing and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Scholars' first Louisiana location was opened in 2021 by another NFL star, 5x Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Scholars of New Orleans has brought the joy of success in school to hundreds of students over the past three years and provides the template which Ryan Fitzsimmons seeks to follow.

Scholars, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, has over 80 locations across North America. It uses its world-class curriculum and programming coupled with qualified, caring teachers to provide exceptional tutoring services for students of all ages. It has won the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Award for nine consecutive years, while also boasting the Franchisee of the Year Award in 2023. The first location in the United States was opened in Brookhaven, Georgia, by Baltimore Ravens great Jamal Lewis, and the company also includes local New Orleans legend & former Saints superstar Mark Ingram.

Scholars Education

400 Applewood Cres, Suite 100

Toronto ON, L4K 0C3

1-866-777-2131

info@scholarscanada.com

Contact Information

Peter Dyakowski

Scholars Education

peter@scholarsed.com

1-888-901-7323

Related Images

Scholars Logo

Scholars is an award-winning franchise tutoring system, providing broad academic support to students K-12 in all subjects. Cam Jordan

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan 8x NFL Pro Bowl Appearances

SOURCE: Scholars

View the original press release on newswire.com.