Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Scope Carbon Corp." to "Scope AI Corp." Scope's common shares will commence trading on the new name on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective open of markets on April 1, 2024. The stock symbol will remain "SCPE".

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change will be 809144108. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of under the old name will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

The Company's new website will be scopetech.ai

Director Changes

Scope also announces the resignation of Michael Zenko as Chief Operating Officer and as a director of the Company. Scope would like to thank Mr. Zenko for his services as an officer and a director of the Company since its inception.

Engagement of Think Ink

Scope is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink") to provide investor relations services to Scope in order to increase public awareness of Scope and its products. In consideration of the services, Scope has agreed to pay US $10,000 to Think Ink. The parties anticipate that the services will commence on April 6, 2024 and continue until October 6, 2024. Either party may terminate the agreement by providing 30 days written notice to the other party.

Think Ink provides public awareness services to various entities and is located at 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, California. Claire Stevens of Think Ink will be involved in providing the investor relations services to Scope. Contact details are by phone at 310-760-2616 and email at claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

About Scope AI Corp.

Scope is a technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on the commercial development of its AI-driven image software, which the Company intends to use for the identification and estimation of carbon-based lifeforms and carbon emissions, both key components in the identification of carbon credits.

The Company is currently focused on the commercial development of its technology (the "Scope Analysis Platform) through its research and development program, to expand its capabilities of the Scope Analysis Platform and provide a one-tool solution in carbon mapping.

Contact Information

James Liang, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 683 0911

