Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of $0.10 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000.

The shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in connection with this financing, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The net proceeds received from the sale of the shares will be used for general working capital purposes.

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering critical metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

