Ekran System is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar dedicated to Insider Threat Management Best Practices for NIS2 Compliance, scheduled for March 28. This highly anticipated event will provide invaluable insights into fortifying organizational defenses against insider threats while ensuring compliance with NIS2 regulations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326790482/en/

Insider Threat Management Best Practices for NIS2 Compliance Webinar by Ekran System (Graphic: Business Wire)

Participants will have the opportunity to:

Explore Insider Threat Management Best Practices for Zero Trust Security and Cyber Hygiene

Learn about Best Practices for Supply Chain Security and Human Resources

Discover Tools for Incident Handling and Reporting

Gain insights from a Real-life Case Study detailing a global manufacturer's journey towards NIS2 Compliance with insider threat management tools

Understand the Benefits of utilizing Ekran System for NIS2 compliance

The webinar will be hosted by Ekran System's Head of Business Development, Yevhen Zhurer, who will provide expert guidance on optimizing the NIS2 Compliance journey with Ekran System solutions.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to enhance your organization's security posture and compliance strategy. Register now to secure your free spot and receive the event link: https://hubs.li/Q02qQQgb0.

Event Details:

Date: March, 28

March, 28 Time: 11:00 AM (Central European Time)

For registration and more information, please visit: https://hubs.li/Q02qQQgb0.

About Ekran System

Ekran System is a full-cycle insider risk management platform that is designed to help you deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats at the earliest stages. Our customers simplify, automate, and streamline their insider risk management activities with Ekran System. Our software is featured by Gartner in their 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions and recommended in NIST Special Publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326790482/en/

Contacts:

Ekran System Team

Email: info@ekransystem.com

Website: https://www.ekransystem.com/