Startup Genome: Announcing Global Hypergrowth Tokyo, a Global Late-Stage Scaling Program

Startup Genome and Tokyo Metropolitan Government Announce the Joint Development of Hypergrowth Tokyo, With the First Cohort Launching March 26th, 2024

Startup Genome and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are excited to introduce Global Hypergrowth Tokyo, a global late-stage scaling program. The inaugural Tokyo cohort launches today, March 26th 2024. The initiative aims to propel the best Tokyo tech companies into successful global commercialization and expansion into international target markets.





Hypergrowth focuses on high-growth startups, recognizing them as drivers of economic growth and competitiveness, and creators of sustainable jobs and societal wellbeing. The program addresses a significant support gap for fast-growing scaleups, as most efforts traditionally concentrate on early-stage startups. Hypergrowth acknowledges the challenges for startups expanding globally, offering a solution to navigate global expansion through introductions to deep overseas networks. As the primary challenge for scaleups is their limited access to executives with scaling and global commercialization expertise, Hypergrowth will provide 22 companies from Tokyo with access to global mentors, expert scaling advice from leading executives, go to market support and connections to potential new customers and investors as they significantly increase their international expansion capabilities.

"TOKYO SUTEAM has concluded agreements with 50 ecosystem builders in order to achieve the goal of '10x10x10' (10x the number of unicorns from Tokyo, 10x the number of startups in Tokyo, and 10x the number of collaborative projects with Tokyo Metropolitan Government, in 5 years) as stated in 'Global Innovation with STARTUPS'. The agreement is designed to support the implementation of a wide variety of startup support measures. We are very pleased to announce the launch of Startup Genome's Global Hypergrowth Tokyo Program as one of the projects under this agreement. This program will connect participating startups with mentors and advisors overseas and provide them with regular advice to accelerate their entry and development in the global market, including the US and European markets. We look forward to this program to help us achieve our goal of "10x the number of unicorns from Tokyo". We also look forward to the further globalization of Tokyo's startup ecosystem as a result of this program," shares Chieto Misumi, Director, New Ventures Support Section Commerce and Industry Division Bureau of Industrial and Labor Affairs, Tokyo Metropolitan Government (in charge of TOKYO SUTEAM)

The companies selected are some of the most exciting scaleups in Tokyo, including many deep tech, healthtech and AI companies. The cohort has raised close to 100mn USD in total in funding as they look to expand overseas, with customers based in the U.S, Europe, and Asia.

See full list of Companies below:

Aerosense - Proprietary industrial drones with cloud services

Aladdin - Solving waste management challenges with robots and AI

Auxilart - Hybrid modeling solutions for the design and optimization of pharmaceutical manufacturing processes

BIOTECHWORKS-H2 - Global initiative towards decarbonization by turning waste to hydrogen

bitBiome - Powering the bioeconomy with enzyme services and products from our database of over 1.5b unique microbial sequences

Capex.AI - Maximizing digital marketing and sales outcomes through Conversational AI

Elephantech - World-first solution manufacturing PCBs using metal inkjet printing

Fermenstation - Original fermentation technology turning plant waste to functional materials

Flying Cell - Groundbreaking regenerative medicine using magnetic targeting

Green Carbon - Nature-based one stop carbon credit solution provider

Helical Fusion - Creating a sustainable and stable energy source from fusion reactors

I'mbesideyou - Empowering businesses, personal relationships, and individuals' mental health through AI

NGENIESS Biosciences - Produce biodrugs, diagnostic products, and research chemicals using site-specific bioconjugation technology

PEEL Lab - Replacing leather with plant based alternatives

Pi-xcels - App-less NFC e-receipts, delivered seamlessly via a tap

Pixie Dust Technologies - Building products and services utilizing interface technologies based on sound and light

THE RICH - Unique shampoo manufacturer, using technology made entirely from silk

RICOS - Empower your product design with our 3D-based AI algorithm

SCM BioMedica - Pioneering use of early memory T-cells to create cancer immunotherapies

TBM Co - Using limestone to mold alternative products to plastic and paper

Yukai Engineering - Robotics for Fun Living

99 InfoSystems - AI that empowers businesses and governments globally

