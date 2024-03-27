Build-A-Bear Workshop: BUILD-A-BEAR OPENS NEW WORKSHOP AT WINDSOR ROYAL STATION, UNITED KINGDOM

Build-A-Bear Is the Perfect Destination to Create Memories

ST. LOUIS, Mo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has announced a new store opening at Windsor Royal Station, located at Windsor in the United Kingdom. This new Workshop offers the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic heart ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids, teens and adults alike. The store officially opened this week.

"We are pleased to be opening this new location and bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to this well visited location," said Roger Parry, Senior Managing Director of Build-A-Bear UK. "For the past 25-plus years, the Build-A-Bear experience has been adding a little more heart to life and helping create special memories for our guests, and we are excited to see it come to life at our new Windsor location. Guests can expect to experience a Build-A-Bear Workshop that has a bit of royal flavour being so near to Windsor Castle."

As part of the grand opening celebration, Build-A-Bear is reigniting its partnership with Little Troopers, a charity that supports military children who have a parent serving in the British Armed Forces. Build-A-Bear Foundation has been a partner of Little Troopers since 2020, donating teddy bears to support children experiencing periods of separation from a serving parent. In celebration of Armed Forces Day in June, Build-A-Bear is looking forward to working with Little Troopers to host store visits for military children in and around Windsor.

As a global brand the company is committed to continuing its international growth and identifying opportunities to bring its renowned bear-building experience to more locations. The new Windsor store is part of a planned expansion in the United Kingdom for Build-A-Bear. The company expects to continue to open new retail experience locations in the UK, including corporately-managed and partner-operated retail models.

Build-A-Bear Workshop reported record-setting profitability in fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023. The company's strategic growth plans are focused on advancing a broad-ranging and comprehensive digital transformation while continuing to leverage its expanded omnichannel capabilities, evolve its retail experience and add new store locations. The company plans to open at least 50 locations globally this year.

At?Build-A-Bear Workshop,?kids - and kids at heart - engage in a hands-on entertaining process to create their very own, personalised furry friends. The experience begins by choosing from a wide array of plush animals and then stuffing them with love with the assistance of a BEAR BUILDER® associate including participating in Build-A-Bear's iconic Heart Ceremony. A wide range of clothing and accessories allows each new friend to be customised and unique. The process completes when Guests fill out a birth certificate and then take the new furry friend home. The personal nature of the interactive experience often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.co.uk including its online, age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers.

