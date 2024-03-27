Opening of 2 new branches in France in Q1 2024

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has won several prestigious awards attesting to its dynamic growth and growing reputation

Charlie Evrard appointed President of the French energy brokers' union "Syndicat des Courtiers en Énergie

Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy broker for businesses, today announces significant advances that reinforce its leading position in the energy brokerage sector.

Guillaume Rouaud, CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, states: Backed by an ever-expanding network and growing recognition from the press and industry, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working alongside companies to help them manage their energy strategy. I am also delighted to announce the appointment of Charlie Evrard, Chairman of our Board of Directors, as President of the Syndicat des Courtiers en Énergie for the coming year. Together with our members, we intend to work to continue developing our profession to the highest standards of quality and ethics, and to be the benchmark contact for all stakeholders in our ecosystem, with the ultimate aim of providing the best energy solutions for French businesses."

Network expansion with two new branches in France

As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe opened two new "licenced branches" in France in March 2024, in Angers and Clermont-Ferrand. These openings increase the company's proximity to businesses and strengthen its ability to offer its solutions throughout France. To date, the Mon Courtier Energie Groupe network comprises 32 branches, in line with the objective of more than 40 branches by the end of 2025.

Growing recognition through multiple awards

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's financial performance and long-term commitment to its customers and employees have earned it several prestigious awards:

1stcompany from the New Aquitaine region in Les Echos newspaper's "Champions de la croissance 2024" growth ranking, 10th overall, 2nd in the energy sector and 1st company listed on the stock market

Financial Times "FT 1000" ranking of 1,000 fastest growing European companies: 158th overall, 15th in the energy sector and 10th among French companies

Ranked 7th in "Best Place to Work" amongFrenchcompanies with 50 to 250 employees

Best Franchise network in the "Support for a network of 11 to 50 franchisees" category, attheTrophées des meilleures franchises de France 2024 awards

These awards reflect the company's commitment to its employees, customers and partners, reinforcing its determination to continue on the path of excellence.

Charlie Evrard appointed President of the Syndicat des Courtiers en Énergie

Charlie Evrard, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has been elected Chairman of the Syndicat des Courtiers en Energie, replacing Thibaut Le Boulch, Director Brokerage France at World Kinect Energy Services, for the coming year. Created in early 2021 by 6 founding members (Capitole Energie, Enoptea, Mon Courtier Energie, Omnegy, Opéra Energie and Place des Energie), the French energy brokers' union, which today has 8 members1, has the role of representing and developing the energy brokerage profession in France in compliance with its Code of Good Conduct. With this leading position within the union, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe is committed to promoting the profession, which has become increasingly strategic, and to working towards a more transparent, competitive and sustainable energy market.

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

______________________

1 Capitole Energie, Dune Energie, Enoptea, Mon Courtier Energie, Omnegy, Opéra Energie, Place des Energie and World Kinect Energy Services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240326240852/en/

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Guillaume Rouaud

CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98