Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
26.03.24
17:20 Uhr
163,50 Euro
+0,55
+0,34 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2024 | 07:10
91 Leser
IMCD N.V.: IMCD Benelux expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Gova Ingredients

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands 27 March 2024 - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Benelux has acquired 100% of Gova Ingredients, a prominent ingredients distributor for the beauty and personal care market in the Benelux.

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Hoogerheide, Netherlands, Gova provides an extensive portfolio of cosmetic actives and functional ingredients. Through its in-house application laboratory, it provides its customers with formulation and technical support. With 10 employees, Gova generated a revenue of approximately EUR 6 million in 2023. The company represents leading global suppliers and serves customers in the Benelux market.

'Gova is a well-recognized speciality distributor for the beauty and personal care market in the Benelux. With its highly complementary product portfolio it further strengthens our position in the beauty and personal care market,' comments Lodewijk Mellema, Managing Director of IMCD Benelux.

'We are pleased to become part of IMCD Benelux. As part of IMCD, Gova will continue to provide and improve the high level of support to our valued suppliers and customers. We look forward to leverage IMCD's capabilities and global network to create new business opportunities', says Patrick Gonry, Managing Director of Gova Ingredients.

Attached, the press release in PDF format and the main visual.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD Benelux expands its Beauty & Personal Care presence with the acquisition of Gova Ingredients (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c4b2a830-469c-4dc6-8505-a721c391b9d6)
  • IMCD_logo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1da6bcb-ee71-4604-9b36-edb3bd8e09cf)

