

EQS Newswire / 27/03/2024 / 09:23 MSK

Polymetal International plc Integrated Annual Report 2023 Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Company") publishes its Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2023. In compliance with Rule MDR, appendix 1, section 6.1 of the AIX Market Disclosure Rules, Polymetal announces that Integrated Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("Annual Report") has been submitted to the AIX disclosure portal and is available at https://aix.kz/issuers/polymetal-international-plc/ . The full printed Integrated Annual Report for those shareholders who have requested it will be posted in due course. Copy of the Annual Report is also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/corporate-disclosures/annual-reports/year-reports . Enquiries Investor Relations Media Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov Alikhan Bissengali +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@polymetalinternational.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@polymetal.kz

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.



File: Polymetal International plc: Integrated Annual Report 2023



27/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

