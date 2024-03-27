Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - With the new announcement, LinkDaddy underscores the importance of a diversified link-building strategy for building a strong online presence - and shows how this fully managed solution builds up anchor text ratios while delivering 150 Tier 1 links. While this can be spread across multiple links depending on the campaign, the agency recommends focusing on one link initially for more impactful results.

LinkDaddy Announces Keyword Backlinks Marketing Service For Higher SERP Ranking

LinkDaddy explains that every order uses targeted, localized content - for example, Google UK for British businesses, or Google USA for American companies - and is based 100% on the keywords provided by the client, with no generic anchor, improving relevancy and impact.

Recent marketing research shows that backlinks still play a key role in overall visibility. Data from Semrush reveals that nearly all top-ranking websites have at least one backlink, while 50% of sites without a single backlink never manage to reach the first page of search results.

LinkDaddy's Tier 1 service takes a multi-faceted approach to building high-quality backlinks. The agency curates 100 niche-relevant images and videos to accompany the content, and the client's Google Business Profile URL is embedded within every post, along with their Name, Address, and Phone (NAP) details, ensuring maximum visibility and online presence.

Keywords are also placed within the alt tags, content, and headings on each web page, all specifically designed to target the client's chosen keywords, which can be published across an authoritative blog network - with each post containing a single backlink.

To maximize the impact of each campaign, LinkDaddy uses a four-tier linking structure: the Tier 4 links point to Tier 3, Tier 3 links to Tier 2, and Tier 2 links to the Tier 1 links created for the client's website - totaling over 2,500 blog posts.

Tony Peacock, the agency founder, states: "Get high-quality backlinks that help you to increase organic traffic and improve search engine rankings. With our services, you can make your business more visible online with press releases, Google profile marketing, and social media management services."

