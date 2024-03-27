Anzeige
27.03.2024
The Pebble Group PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / The Pebble Group plc (AIM:PEBB)(OTCQX:PEBBF), a leading provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the Notice of its 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's website www.thepebblegroup.com.

Later today, copies of these documents will be posted to those shareholders that have advised the Company that they wish to receive printed documents, and an email or letter notification will be sent to those shareholders that have requested that alert.

The AGM will be held at the Company's Head Office at Didsbury House, 748-754 Wilmslow Road, Didsbury M20 2DW on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 11.00am.

Format of the AGM

The Company's board of Directors ("Board") intend to be present in person at the AGM and shareholders are welcome to attend in person. Any shareholder who wishes to attend in person should register, as per the instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

In addition, the Board is pleased to again offer a convenient virtual option by way of webcast for shareholders to view and listen to the AGM remotely. Details are set out in the Notice of AGM. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote during the webcast and it is therefore important that, if shareholders wish to vote at the AGM, but will not be attending in person, they appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf.

The formal business of the AGM will be to consider and vote upon the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 750 012 4121

Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)
Alex Child-Villiers
Sam Livingstone
+44 (0) 207 183 1190
pebble@templebaradvisory.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly
+44 (0) 207 184 4384

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews
+44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com


