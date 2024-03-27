Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software (now being referred to as Digital Twins), and Grokstream LLC ("Grok") are seeing strong traction and significant growth for their AI solution - Grok achieved a 200+% increase in annual recurring revenues (ARR) from the combined AI-driven IT observability and automation solution over the last year.





Complex ML Pipeline with GrokView by edgeCore

The two companies partnered a year ago to visualize and operationalize predictions from Grok as it gleans through millions of IT alerts, logs, metrics, and events using its real-time machine learning pipeline. Using edgeCore, Grok displays predictions at the end of the machine learning pipeline. It achieves this by leveraging a more extensive range of available signals, including alerts, telemetry, and logs when compared to traditional rules-based AIOps approaches that filter down the signal - ultimately sacrificing prevention and accuracy.

"We believe our growth and extension of services is in part due to a cleaner user interface enabled by the edgeCore technology that lets us explain the value of our AI/ML solution at every moment," said Josh Kindiger, President of Grokstream. "Positive feedback from customers affirm that we are aligned with their top three goals: 1) Prevent impacts all you can, 2) Recover as quickly as possible, and 3) Automate operations all you can."

edgeTI's edgeCore front-end creates a digital twin of the Grok process - creating a window for operators to interact with the issues that could not be automated as well as explore issues that were already automated.

"Grokstream has truly delivered something new and affirms that AI and machine learning need to be observable and actionable," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Our Digital Twin capabilities are important to Grokstream and the collective success of our customers."

In the coming year, the companies will conduct comarketing activities by coordinating industry analyst relations, attending trade events, and collaborating on new markets.

Today's announcement fits with an update regarding edgeTI's Fast Path to Safe and Successful AI, updated March 6, 2024 where Digital Twins were acknowledged as key to AI success and a bridge to the metaverse.

About Grokstream

Grokstream blends neuroscience and advanced machine learning, offering autonomous AI Operations with its flagship product, Grok AIOps. With its flexible deployment model and robust capabilities across the AIOps life cycle, it offers unmatched alarm compression, proactive resolution, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation for self-healing. Diverging from conventional AIOps solutions reliant on rigid rules-based approaches, Grok heralds a new era in AIOps with its adaptive learning model.

To learn more about Grokstream, visit https://grokstream.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information on this story, contact Josh Kindiger at josh@grokstream.com.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

