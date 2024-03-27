On 22 November 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of c.$1.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the second phase of the transaction, comprising the Group's lime operations in the UK, is now complete.

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

