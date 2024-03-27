Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
26 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,400
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
685.5p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
678.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
682.22p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,133,244 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 322,928 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
116
678
10:45:02
OD_7uEpnjJ-00
AQXE
432
678
10:45:02
OD_7uEpnjK-00
XLON
97
678
10:45:02
OD_7uEpnjK-02
AQXE
188
678
11:18:02
OD_7uEy6tM-00
BATE
37
678
11:18:02
OD_7uEy6tN-01
BATE
490
678
11:42:07
OD_7uF4Ala-00
XLON
48
678
11:42:07
OD_7uF4Alb-01
XLON
175
680.5
12:22:02
OD_7uFEDmd-00
XLON
58
680.5
12:35:38
OD_7uFHeF6-00
AQXE
593
680.5
13:10:09
OD_7uFQKzA-00
CHIX
106
680.5
13:10:09
OD_7uFQKzA-02
AQXE
530
680.5
13:10:09
OD_7uFQKzB-01
XLON
35
680.5
13:10:09
OD_7uFQKzB-03
AQXE
360
681
13:10:41
OD_7uFQTGL-00
XLON
192
681
13:10:41
OD_7uFQTGM-01
XLON
563
682.5
14:01:33
OD_7uFdHDa-00
XLON
421
682.5
14:01:33
OD_7uFdHDa-02
CHIX
49
682.5
14:01:33
OD_7uFdHDb-00
CHIX
162
681.5
14:08:48
OD_7uFf6JO-00
AQXE
507
681.5
14:52:59
OD_7uFqE3u-00
XLON
54
681.5
14:52:59
OD_7uFqE3u-02
BATE
108
681.5
14:52:59
OD_7uFqE3v-01
BATE
149
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FKx-00
CHIX
184
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FKx-02
AQXE
169
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FKy-00
CHIX
784
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FKz-00
XLON
80
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FKz-02
CHIX
51
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FL0-00
BATE
3
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FL0-02
CHIX
160
680.5
15:32:48
OD_7uG0FL1-00
BATE
776
681.5
15:33:53
OD_7uG0WOL-00
XLON
117
681
15:33:54
OD_7uG0WfX-00
AQXE
158
681
15:37:15
OD_7uG1Mp4-00
CHIX
739
681
15:37:15
OD_7uG1Mp4-02
XLON
299
681
15:37:15
OD_7uG1Mp5-00
CHIX
28
681
15:37:15
OD_7uG1Mp5-02
AQXE
276
681
15:37:15
OD_7uG1Mp5-04
BATE
173
680.5
15:39:39
OD_7uG1yIP-00
CHIX
189
681.5
15:40:51
OD_7uG2HDv-00
TRQX
57
684.5
16:09:25
OD_7uG9T6a-00
CHIX
19
684.5
16:10:31
OD_7uG9k2v-00
AQXE
144
684.5
16:10:31
OD_7uG9k30-00
AQXE
1275
685
16:13:42
OD_7uGAXxJ-00
XLON
156
685
16:13:42
OD_7uGAXxP-00
XLON
13
685
16:13:47
OD_7uGAZ7C-00
XLON
96
685
16:14:00
OD_7uGAcc7-00
XLON
731
684.5
16:14:00
OD_7uGAcc7-02
CHIX
202
684.5
16:14:00
OD_7uGAcc7-04
TRQX
43
685
16:14:00
OD_7uGAceR-00
XLON
185
684
16:14:03
OD_7uGAdNA-00
XLON
193
684
16:14:03
OD_7uGAdNA-02
CHIX
448
684
16:14:03
OD_7uGAdNA-04
XLON
287
684
16:14:03
OD_7uGAdNB-01
CHIX
129
684
16:14:03
OD_7uGAdNH-00
AQXE
67
684
16:14:04
OD_7uGAdgx-00
XLON
306
684
16:14:31
OD_7uGAkeR-00
XLON
1
684
16:15:03
OD_7uGAssR-00
AQXE
180
684
16:15:04
OD_7uGAt5d-00
XLON
46
684
16:15:04
OD_7uGAtHg-00
XLON
126
684
16:15:05
OD_7uGAtLY-00
AQXE
13
684
16:15:05
OD_7uGAtLZ-00
CHIX
130
684
16:15:05
OD_7uGAtLZ-02
TRQX
2
684
16:15:49
OD_7uGB4y8-00
TRQX
49
684
16:16:55
OD_7uGBMAw-00
TRQX
13
684
16:17:00
OD_7uGBNF4-00
TRQX
415
683.5
16:26:43
OD_7uGDoxy-00
CHIX
208
683.5
16:26:52
OD_7uGDrJF-00
BATE
285
684
16:28:58
OD_7uGEO9q-00
CHIX
81
685.5
16:29:41
OD_7uGEZRM-00
AQXE
42
685.5
16:29:41
OD_7uGEZRV-00
XLON
678
685.5
16:29:41
OD_7uGEZRV-02
XLON
81
685.5
16:29:42
OD_7uGEZha-00
AQXE
43
685.5
16:29:42
OD_7uGEZhb-00
XLON