WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
27.03.24
08:07 Uhr
1,588 Euro
+0,040
+2,58 %
27.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
27 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 26 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.608     GBP1.382 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.572     GBP1.342 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.593370    GBP1.365169

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,897,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4433       1.572         XDUB      08:49:17      00069362549TRLO0 
4433       1.572         XDUB      09:09:53      00069362936TRLO0 
7171       1.574         XDUB      10:32:47      00069366124TRLO0 
6497       1.596         XDUB      12:48:44      00069370783TRLO0 
882       1.596         XDUB      12:48:44      00069370782TRLO0 
8121       1.608         XDUB      13:59:23      00069372691TRLO0 
8241       1.602         XDUB      14:01:25      00069372753TRLO0 
2684       1.598         XDUB      14:48:52      00069374283TRLO0 
4243       1.598         XDUB      14:48:58      00069374285TRLO0 
6799       1.596         XDUB      15:37:58      00069375833TRLO0 
5000       1.604         XDUB      15:52:43      00069376294TRLO0 
675       1.604         XDUB      16:00:43      00069376774TRLO0 
821       1.604         XDUB      16:00:43      00069376773TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
228       134.20        XLON      09:02:09      00069362770TRLO0 
7350       134.20        XLON      09:02:09      00069362771TRLO0 
4555       135.20        XLON      10:04:29      00069364864TRLO0 
2000       137.00        XLON      12:46:25      00069370759TRLO0 
2100       137.00        XLON      12:46:25      00069370760TRLO0 
2376       137.00        XLON      12:46:25      00069370761TRLO0 
705       137.80        XLON      13:44:23      00069372278TRLO0 
3700       137.80        XLON      13:44:28      00069372279TRLO0 
1500       138.20        XLON      13:59:24      00069372692TRLO0 
1731       138.20        XLON      13:59:24      00069372693TRLO0 
2163       137.80        XLON      14:01:25      00069372752TRLO0 
3900       137.00        XLON      14:50:47      00069374359TRLO0 
2890       137.00        XLON      14:50:47      00069374360TRLO0 
574       137.20        XLON      15:33:13      00069375700TRLO0 
3339       137.20        XLON      15:33:13      00069375701TRLO0 
889       137.20        XLON      15:33:13      00069375702TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  312113 
EQS News ID:  1867977 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1867977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
