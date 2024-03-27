DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 27-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 26 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.608 GBP1.382 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.572 GBP1.342 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.593370 GBP1.365169

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,897,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4433 1.572 XDUB 08:49:17 00069362549TRLO0 4433 1.572 XDUB 09:09:53 00069362936TRLO0 7171 1.574 XDUB 10:32:47 00069366124TRLO0 6497 1.596 XDUB 12:48:44 00069370783TRLO0 882 1.596 XDUB 12:48:44 00069370782TRLO0 8121 1.608 XDUB 13:59:23 00069372691TRLO0 8241 1.602 XDUB 14:01:25 00069372753TRLO0 2684 1.598 XDUB 14:48:52 00069374283TRLO0 4243 1.598 XDUB 14:48:58 00069374285TRLO0 6799 1.596 XDUB 15:37:58 00069375833TRLO0 5000 1.604 XDUB 15:52:43 00069376294TRLO0 675 1.604 XDUB 16:00:43 00069376774TRLO0 821 1.604 XDUB 16:00:43 00069376773TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 228 134.20 XLON 09:02:09 00069362770TRLO0 7350 134.20 XLON 09:02:09 00069362771TRLO0 4555 135.20 XLON 10:04:29 00069364864TRLO0 2000 137.00 XLON 12:46:25 00069370759TRLO0 2100 137.00 XLON 12:46:25 00069370760TRLO0 2376 137.00 XLON 12:46:25 00069370761TRLO0 705 137.80 XLON 13:44:23 00069372278TRLO0 3700 137.80 XLON 13:44:28 00069372279TRLO0 1500 138.20 XLON 13:59:24 00069372692TRLO0 1731 138.20 XLON 13:59:24 00069372693TRLO0 2163 137.80 XLON 14:01:25 00069372752TRLO0 3900 137.00 XLON 14:50:47 00069374359TRLO0 2890 137.00 XLON 14:50:47 00069374360TRLO0 574 137.20 XLON 15:33:13 00069375700TRLO0 3339 137.20 XLON 15:33:13 00069375701TRLO0 889 137.20 XLON 15:33:13 00069375702TRLO0

