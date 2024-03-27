The Chinese manufacturer said its new heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 3 and a maximum heating capacity of 16 kW. It can reportedly achieve a topwater output temperature of 80 C. China-based heating specialist TICA presented in mid-March a new air-to-water (ATW) source heat pump at the MCE exhibition in Milan, Italy. The Noah Noah ATW Heat Pump is intended for heating, cooling, and domestic hot water (DHW) in residential buildings. The manufacturer said the system has a compact integrated monobloc design and can be easily combined with a photovoltaic or a solar-thermal system. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...