accesso Technology Group: accesso® to Power Cutting-Edge Entertainment Destinations Across Saudi Arabia

accesso HorizonSM to Transform Guest Experiences Across 21 Entertainment Destinations in the Kingdom

TWYFORD, England, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the leading technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, announced a landmark agreement with Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). In November 2022 - and in alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's " Saudi Vision 2030 " - SEVEN unveiled plans to introduce 21 cutting-edge entertainment destinations across 14 cities, featuring over 150 attractions, diverse dining outlets, local and international retail outlets that complements the overall entertainment eco-system that SEVEN is spearheading. SEVEN has awarded accesso as the key provider of ticketing and visitor management technology for all destinations and sub-venues associated with the project.

"We are honored to be awarded as the key technology partner for SEVEN's growing portfolio of next-generation entertainment destinations," shared accesso CEO Steve Brown. "This opportunity in Saudi Arabia underscores Accesso's commitment to enhancing the guest experience and contributing to the success of projects that are true gamechangers for the leisure & entertainment industry."

The groundbreaking project requires a highly complex - yet intuitive - solution for guest profiling and revenue management. Key functionality provided by the accesso Horizon ticketing & visitor management platform includes:

Seamless Multi-Location Support: accesso Horizon 's ability to manage multiple locations within a single portfolio supports SEVEN's complex operational needs. Each venue, regardless of size or type, can be configured and analyzed individually, providing an expansive range of operational and revenue management capabilities.

Vertical-Specific Functionality: accesso Horizon's robust features - tailored for specific market verticals. accesso Horizon is meticulously designed to serve a broad array of venues - from Family Entertainment Centres to bowling alleys. accesso Horizon's robust API will further allow SEVEN to integrate the solution across its broader technology landscape.

's robust features - tailored for specific market verticals. is meticulously designed to serve a broad array of venues - from Family Entertainment Centres to bowling alleys. robust API will further allow SEVEN to integrate the solution across its broader technology landscape. Guest-Centric Design: With the accesso Horizon platform, operators can seamlessly connect every touchpoint to gain incredible insights and anticipate their guests' needs and interests. The solution comprehensively hosts all of a guest's entitlements - such as admissions, meals, photos, coupons, and payment methods - and allows operators to easily retrieve all of that data via mobile phone NFC, RFID media or QR codes. This dynamic guest-centric approach will enable SEVEN to manage millions of guests annually with precision, gain valuable data insights, and boost revenue through strategic cross- and up-selling opportunities tailored to its guests' individual preferences.

Financial Management Platform: accesso Horizon offers powerful financial management capabilities, ensuring each venue within SEVEN's portfolio operates with streamlined accounting and financial processes.

About accesso Technology Group PLC

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, digital professional services, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

