



Original-Research: Rosenbauer International - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International

Company Name: Rosenbauer International

ISIN: AT0000922554



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 27.03.2024

Target price: EUR 54.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Christian Sandherr



Refinancing agreement with lenders and capital increase

Topic: Rosenbauer reached a multilateral refinancing agreement with its major lenders and promissory note holders. Further, the Austrian vehicle manufacturer announced to be planning a capital increase of at least 3.4m shares to strengthen its balance sheet.



Successful refinancing: During FY23, Rosenbauer had difficulties meeting its covenants of an equity ratio above 20% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 6. At the end of 9M FY23, the equity ratio stood at 14.3% and the net debt to EBITDA ratio at 15. The company now announced a refinancing agreement, which runs until November 3rd, 2025. All covenants in existing agreements will be suspended and redefined for the duration of the refinancing agreement (so far no details disclosed). For the term of the refinancing agreement, any dividend payments are suspended (eNuW old: EUR 1.0 per share).



Material capital increase: Rosenbauer intends to issue at least 3.4m new shares (50% increase) during 2024 to strengthen its balance sheet and paying bondholders. Assuming a 30% discount to yesterday's closing price of EUR 27.60, potential gross proceeds could reach roughly EUR 66m. EUR 35m of the proceeds and additionally any excess cash in 2025 (cash sweep) shall be used for repayments.



Healthy operating business: Rosenbauer has largely overcome the challenging supply chain situation in FY22 & FY23 and showed a successive improvement in its profitability during FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6% and climbed to 2.1% in Q2, 4.4% in Q3 and 7.2% in the preliminary final quarter, which was seasonally the strongest quarter. Due to largely normalized chassis lead times and significant price increases from Rosenbauer, we expect an EBIT margin of 4.6% in FY24e (FY23: 3.5%). Further FY23 order intake increased 18% yoy to EUR 1.45bn, leading to a record high order backlog of EUR 1.79bn. Backed by restored profitability, continued strong demand and an improved supply chain, Rosenbauer should be able to deliver solid FY24e results (eNuW FY24e: Sales EUR 1.16bn/+8.6% yoy; EBIT EUR 53m/ +41% yoy).



Despite the high debt ratio and stock dilution, Rosenbauer's operating business remains intact. The agreement with bondholders and the capital increase are necessary steps to secure the future financing of the company. Thus, the fact that the company has come to a solution with its bondholders can be interpreted as positive news flow. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT, based on DCF.



You can download the research here:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/29265.pdf

For additional information visit our website

www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research. NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



transmitted by EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°

