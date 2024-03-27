Cargotec Corporation: Hiab receives a large order for loader cranes used in offshore wind turbines

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2024 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of EUR 5 million for loader cranes to be used in offshore wind turbines. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2024 orders received and will be delivered during 2024.

The crane model ordered is the HIAB SWP, custom-designed for the service operations of offshore wind turbines. Installed in the nacelle, the enclosure that houses all of the generating components, the cranes can perform a multitude of lifting tasks. Whether it is hoisting equipment from sea-level platforms or managing deliveries to the helicopter pad at the top of the turbine, the cranes excel even in difficult conditions.

A growing sector

"This order greatly acknowledges Hiab as a trusted global partner in the offshore wind sector. We are well-prepared and excited to support the customer in the years ahead," says Artur Jaslowski, Global Product Manager, Loader Cranes Light & Medium, Hiab.

Offshore wind power is a growing industry as there is a surging demand for renewable energy sources. In 2022, the global offshore wind capacity grew by 8.8 GW to a total capacity of 64.3 GW according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Worldwide, the GWEC expects 26 GW to be added annually on average until 2027.





Further information:

Artur Jaslowski, Global Product Manager, Loader Cranes Light & Medium, Hiab, m: +48 662 220 677, artur.jaslowski@hiab.com

Alexander Gelis, Vice President, Business Development & Key Accounts, Loader Cranes Light & Medium, Hiab, m: +46 70 395 4266, alexander.gelis@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 822, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com







About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands, and HIPERFORM, a suite of smart solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. www.hiab.com

