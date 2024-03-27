Anzeige
27.03.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (93/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Swedbank AB ser. A (SWEDA) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 15.15, gross return forwards in Kesko Corporation ser. B (KESBV3) due to an
ordinary dividend of EUR 0.26, gross return futures/forwards in SKF AB ser. B
(SKFB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50, gross return forwards in Metsae
Board Oyj ser. B (METSB3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.25. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 27, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Y" or "X" or "Z" or "Q" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

