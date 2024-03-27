European credit specialist, AlbaCore Capital Group ("AlbaCore"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Davide Chiesa as the firm's Head of Research, and Sheharyar Malik as a Director in the Investment Team.

In a newly created role on the investment team, Davide will be responsible for leading AlbaCore's expanding research function, helping to inform the firm's investment processes. He will be responsible for incorporating a sector-specific focus into the firm's fundamental, bottom-up approach to credit selection. Davide will lead a team of analysts who supports AlbaCore's offering across private and opportunistic credit strategies as well as CLOs and structured credit.

To bolster the investment team's credit research capability, Sheharyar Malik will join Davide with a focus on fundamental analysis, relative value, and alpha generation.

"Strong research capabilities are essential to carry out our flexible mandate in a fast-moving market. The addition of Davide and Sheharyar will expand our research function and allow us to perform due diligence across a broader range of European credit opportunities," said David Allen, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer, AlbaCore. "These hires position us to continue to be nimble and selective across a variety of strategies, taking advantage of attractive opportunities to meet our client's evolving needs."

Davide joins AlbaCore with more than two decades of experience in European leveraged finance, most recently at CQS, where he served as a Portfolio Manager and Head of European Credit Research. Prior to that, Davide served in senior analyst roles with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale.

Sheharyar brings extensive credit research experience with a sector-specific focus to his role at AlbaCore, having previously served as a Senior Vice President at PIMCO Europe, with a focus on high yield bonds and leveraged loans. Preceding this, he worked alongside Davide at CQS, serving as the lead sector analyst across a variety of industries.

"I'm pleased to welcome Davide and Sheharyar to the team. They both bring extensive experience in European credit to their roles, helping bolster the senior ranks of the firm," said Matthew Courey, President and COO, AlbaCore. "Building out our talented investment team's research capabilities positions us to scale our offering and continue our philosophy of mindful growth."

The build out of the research function continues AlbaCore's growth trend, with a current headcount of 75 across London and Dublin.

The firm currently has approximately $9.6 billion in AUM1 and has invested more than $25 billion2 since its founding in 2016, through an approach based on building strong, long-term partnerships with investors and counterparties.

About AlbaCore Capital Group

AlbaCore Capital Group is one of Europe's leading alternative credit specialists, investing in private capital solutions, opportunistic and dislocated credit, CLOs, and structured products. Founded in 2016, AlbaCore is part of the First Sentier Investors Group. AlbaCore's investment philosophy is focused on capital preservation and generating attractive risk adjusted returns through the cycle for its investors. AlbaCore manages US$ 9.6 billion in AUM as of 30 December 2023 on behalf of global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, insurance companies, family offices and endowments around the world.

For more information, visit www.AlbaCoreCapitalGroup.com.

1 AUM is calculated as the sum of the Net Asset Value, undrawn capital commitments, available debt finance and assets of all vehicles managed by AlbaCore.

2 Invested capital is the sum of all 'buy' trades for all AlbaCore mandates since inception and includes recycled capital and co-investment.

