DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.332 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18685030 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 312218 EQS News ID: 1868407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)