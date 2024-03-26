Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Roivant Sciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sunrun to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASD:ROIV) will replace Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sunrun will replace PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. MITER Brands is acquiring PGT Innovations in a transaction expected to be completed on or about March 28 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 1, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Roivant Sciences

ROIV

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sunrun

RUN

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sunrun

RUN

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PGT Innovations

PGTI

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

