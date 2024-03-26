S&P Dow Jones Indices: Roivant Sciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sunrun to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASD:ROIV) will replace Sunrun Inc. (NASD:RUN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sunrun will replace PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 1. MITER Brands is acquiring PGT Innovations in a transaction expected to be completed on or about March 28 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 1, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Roivant Sciences ROIV Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Sunrun RUN Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sunrun RUN Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion PGT Innovations PGTI Industrials

