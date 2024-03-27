Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) has announced its third disconnection of renewable energy capacity this year. This time it has initiated the reduction of 1,201 MW to 1,877 MW of PV in response to oversupply. Grid operator PSE is struggling to manage Poland's growing share of PV and has ordered the third curtailment of renewable energy capacity within a month. "Due to the oversupply of generation in the National Power System and the need to restore the regulatory capabilities of the National Power System, PSE is introducing a non-market reduction in the generation ...

