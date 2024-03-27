ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal publishes revised analyst model per new segmental reporting

27 March 2024, 10:30 CET

As announced with ArcelorMittal's ('the Company') fourth quarter 2023 financial results, the Company has amended its presentation of reportable segments and EBITDA.

The changes, applied from January 1, 2024, are as follows:

EBITDA is defined as operating result plus depreciation, impairment items and exceptional items and result from associates, joint ventures and other investments (excluding impairments and exceptional items if any);

The NAFTA segment has been renamed "North America", a core growth region for the Company;

'India and JVs' is now reported separately as a segment, reflecting the share of net income of AMNS India, VAMA and AMNS Calvert as well as the other associates, joint ventures and other investments. India is a high growth vector of the Company, with our assets well-positioned to grow with the domestic market;

A new 'Sustainable Solutions' segment is composed of a number of high-growth, niche, capital light businesses, playing an important role in supporting climate action (including renewables, special projects and construction business). Previously reported within the Europe segment, this is a growth vector of the Company and represents businesses employing over 12,000 people at more than 260 commercial and production sites across 60+ countries;

Following the sale of the Company's operations in Kazakhstan, the remaining parts of the former 'ACIS' segment have been assigned to 'Others'; there are no changes to the 'Brazil' and 'Mining' segments.





The following periods: FY 2021, FY 2022 and FY 2023 and all four quarters of 2023 - have been recast in the Company's published analyst model which can be viewed here: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/results

In addition, the Company has included key reconciliations of net income/ (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as well as provided historic key performance indicators for its three key JVs: AMNS India, AMNS Calvert and VAMA.

