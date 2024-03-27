US-based Thornova said its new panel features a power conversion efficiency spanning from 22. 4% to 23. 2% and a temperature coefficient of -0. 29% per C. The company is a subsidiary of China-based manufacturer Sunova Solar and is currently planning a cell and module factory at an unspecified location in the United States. Thornova Solar, the US unit of Chinese PV manufacturer Sunova Solar, has launched a new bifacial TOPCon PV module for applications in large scale solar projects. The TS-BWT66-G12 dual-glass module has a size of 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 35 mm and weighs 38. 5 kg. It features a power ...

