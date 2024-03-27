Anzeige
PR Newswire
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 10:36
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is now available and can be read and downloaded at Securitas website:
www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

The Swedish Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is also available on Securitas' website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

As we strive to reduce the climate impact, we do not print the Annual and Sustainability Report.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 (CET) on March 27, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023,c3953219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3953219/2699383.pdf

Securitas_ASR2023_Eng

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3953219/2699384.zip

Securitas-2023-12-31-sv.zip

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-publishes-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2023-302100860.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
