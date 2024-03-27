Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA | ISIN: FR0010527275 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM8
Tradegate
27.03.24
12:05 Uhr
65,11 Euro
+0,27
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI WATER ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,1365,1612:06
65,1265,1512:06
Dow Jones News
27.03.2024 | 10:37
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-March-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.9879 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23307605 
CODE: WATU LN 
ISIN: FR0010527275 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATU LN 
Sequence No.:  312294 
EQS News ID:  1868607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.