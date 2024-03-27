Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband Provides Clinical and Regulatory Path Overview for Lead Product - AVERSA Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

NDA will be primarily based on a single Phase 1 human abuse potential clinical study with no Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials needed prior to submission.

AVERSA Fentanyl incorporates Nutriband's Aversa abuse-deterrent technology with an FDA-approved fentanyl patch and is being developed via a limited 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) pathway.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today provided an overview of the clinical development and regulatory pathway for its lead product, AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch.

Nutriband has partnered with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, to incorporate Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology into Kindeva's FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch system. As Nutriband's abuse-deterrent technology is incorporated into the fentanyl patch but is physically separate and does not come in contact with the drug layer, the clinical trials typically needed to demonstrate safety and efficacy for a new drug formulation are not required.

Nutriband plans to utilize the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) regulatory pathway which limits the development required for products that contain drugs that have already been approved, and allows applicants to reference data already on file at the FDA. As a result, the NDA application will be primarily based on a single Phase 1 human abuse potential clinical study with no Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials needed. A clinical abuse potential study is typically performed in recreational drug abusers and is designed to demonstrate that the abuse-deterrent product is less preferable to recreational drug abusers than conventional fentanyl patches which contain no abuse-deterrent technology.

Following a successful Phase 1 clinical abuse potential study, Nutriband intends to file a 505(b)(2) NDA to the FDA for marketing approval of AVERSA Fentanyl, which has the potential to be the first and only abuse deterrent patch approved anywhere in the world. The AVERSA Fentanyl NDA has the potential to receive an expedited review by FDA as has been granted for certain abuse-deterrent oral opioid products, which shortens the regulatory review period to six months from the conventional 10-month FDA review cycle for NDAs.

Combined, the clinical development and regulatory path for AVERSA Fentanyl is substantially limited compared to conventional pharmaceutical product development, requiring only a single clinical trial and, following a limited NDA pathway, undergoing an expedited review by the FDA.

AVERSA Fentanyl is estimated to have the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $80 million to $200 million, according to a market analysis report from Health Advances1. The global opioid market was valued at $22.8 billion in 2022.

Nutriband is developing its proprietary AVERSA abuse deterrent transdermal technology to be incorporated into any transdermal patch that contains a drug with a risk of abuse, misuse, or accidental exposure. The Company's AVERSA product development pipeline includes abuse deterrent versions of currently approved and marketed transdermal patches containing fentanyl, buprenorphine and methylphenidate which are labeled with FDA-required warnings for the risk of abuse and misuse, as well as warnings against accidental exposure.

About AVERSA Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

