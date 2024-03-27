Mecademic Industrial Robotics: Mecademic Redefines Robotics: The Smallest, Most Precise 6-Axis Robot Now Offers Absolute Accuracy.

MONTREAL, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecademic's new Absolute Calibration service enhances its robots' accuracy capabilities, delivering unparalleled quality and reliability.

Mecademic, an innovator in compact, high-precision industrial robotics, proudly announces an enhancement that positions its robots as not only the most precise but also the most accurate in the market. The launch of the Mecademic Absolute Calibration (MAC) service highlights the company's unique ability to deliver robots that meet critical precision and accuracy requirements directly out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for third-party calibration services.

Created to serve industries where the slightest deviation can impact the outcome, such as optics, photonics, electronics, medical devices, and aerospace and automotive components, the MAC service ensures Mecademic's robots meet the rigorous demands of micro-application automation where accuracy is necessary.

"The development of our Absolute Calibration service stems from a commitment to uphold the high-quality standards we set for our products and to fully leverage our robots' capabilities," said Ilian Bonev, co-founder at Mecademic and Professor of Industrial Robotics at École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), a public research university in Montreal, Canada. This advancement reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence. It provides our clients with a solution ready to integrate and operate right out of the box without needing external calibration. This capability is a game-changer for industries requiring utmost precision and accuracy in their operations."

The MAC service enhances Mecademic robots with advanced calibration techniques, including the use of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), to ensure they not only meet but exceed the highest standards of accuracy. This commitment, including the robots' best-in-class repeatability and resolution, sets a new market benchmark in the industry. By integrating this service in-house, Mecademic offers a seamless, efficient solution that enhances performance, mitigates risk, and shortens deployment times across all applications requiring high-precision automation.

Mecademic is a leader in designing and manufacturing compact, highly precise, and user-friendly industrial robot arms. Based in Montreal, Canada, Mecademic's robots are engineered for a wide range of precision tasks across sectors that demand the highest levels of precision and reliability. This commitment to in-house calibration is a testament to Mecademic's dedication to quality and excellence, offering clients a seamless and efficient solution for their high-precision automation needs.

