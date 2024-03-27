Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and present on April 11 at 11:45 am Eastern Time (ET). Canaccord Genuity Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a panel discussion on April 15 th at 3:00 pm ET.

at 3:00 pm ET. Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Days Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and present on April 16 th at 12:30 pm ET.

at 12:30 pm ET. 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference: Zymeworks' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present on April 16th at 2:00 pm ET.

All presentations and webcasts will be available on Zymeworks' website at http://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Shrinal Inamdar

Director, Investor Relations

Media Inquiries:

Diana Papove

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

