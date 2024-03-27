Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250 | Ticker-Symbol: HD8
Frankfurt
27.03.24
08:03 Uhr
4,555 Euro
-0,035
-0,76 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARJU ELEKTER AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8204,82512:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2024 | 07:06
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Harju Elekter Group.: Harju Elekter Group's audited Annual Report 2023

AS Harju Elekter Group presents its consolidated audited Annual Report for 2023 prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board. Compared to the unaudited interim report published on 21 February 2024, there are no differences in the audited financial results.

The consolidated audited revenue for the year 2023 was 209.0 million euros, the operating profit was 8.1 million euros and net profit 5.2 million euros.

The original audited Annual Report 2023 document is submitted in machine-readable.xhtml format to the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and digitally signed (link: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/instrument/EE3100004250/reports).

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.