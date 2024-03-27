Canon Middle East: Canon Celebrates Success of varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN with new model updates

DUBAI, UAE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2017, the Canon varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN has sold more than 1000 units across EMEA, securing a market-leading position in monochrome sheetfed production printing. Building on that success, Canon is launching updates to the series with an upgraded user interface for all models, a more robust toner and a new Print Guard Module option for even higher print durability in transactional document processing.



Delivering the renowned reliability, productivity and print quality benefits of the series, the series targets high volume markets and is capable of handling up to 10 million A4 prints per month. Catering to a wide variety of monochrome environments, the series comes in three versions, Standard, TPxp and MICR, which cover different customer market segments - general commercial, book, manual or in-house printing, transactional, and security printing. Standard, TPxP, and MICR presses are available in multiple speed versions with the possibility of temporary or permanent speed upgrades and a choice of paper input and finishing modules. The Canon varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN will be shown on the Canon stand in hall 8a at drupa 2024.

Tailored to meet customer's needs

The three versions, Standard, TPxp and MICR, have been optimised for operating in the commercial and in-house print, transactional and security markets, so users can produce a large variety of applications, including on-demand books, manuals, transactional documents, direct mail and financial documents, as well as applications printed on lightweight media such as pharma leaflets.

All varioPRINT 6000 TITAN speed models of the TPxp (transactional printing with extra performance) range have been designed specifically for the production of transactional documents and direct mail. The newly developed, more hard-wearing, TPxp toner, combined with the latest optional Print Guard Module (PGM), provides a higher cohesive strength to further increase the durability of prints, which is crucial to sustain optimal print quality in environments using heavy-duty, near-line finishing equipment.

Upgraded usability

The varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN now runs on the latest, Mark 10 version of PRISMAsync, Canon's own print server that processes jobs and monitors and controls printer functions. Offering up to eight hours of advanced production planning and scheduling and making workflows as efficient as possible, PRISMAsync processes the real-time information needed to predict necessary operator interventions and allows the remote monitoring of one or multiple presses at a glance via PRISMAremote Manager.

Further excelling in user convenience, the highly visual PRISMAsync user interface with integrated media panel is now operated from a new, more dynamic user interface panel on a large, 21.5" full HD, multi-touch screen.

Scalable technology

The varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN is available with temporary and permanent speed licences of 182, 221, 272 and 328 A4 ipm to adapt to the changing print volumes of print service providers, as and when they need it. Via its DFD interface, the varioPRINT TITAN connects with a wide range of standard and heavy-duty finishing equipment. The optional Light Weight Media kit enables users to print on ultra-light stock (45 gsm).

Exceptional application quality and close to zero ozone emissions

Energy efficient, exceptionally reliable and highly productive at up to 10 million A4 prints per month, the varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN helps high-volume print operations deliver exceptional-quality applications with a drastically reduced production time. Thanks to its Gemini technology, the monochrome printer combines offset-like, single-pass duplex printing with low power consumption, no toner waste and minimal noise and ozone emissions.

The varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN has been designed for the circular economy with sustainability in mind and is built to last with components that can be reused through Canon's buyback programme available in Europe. Energy efficiency is improved with simultaneous fusing, low fusing temperatures and low heat emissions.

Proven experience

L'imprimerie Corlet has been a leading book printer for more than 60 years and is the third largest book printer in France. Jean-Luc CORLET, CEO of the Corlet Group, says, "The varioPRINT 6000 TITAN press joins the group's digital department and is satisfying all the requirements of our various, constantly evolving production environments. We believe the TITAN is the most efficient, sheetfed production press in double-sided mono printing on the market. It is the ultimate choice."

Universitas, a sustainable digital printing company from Belgium, has customers spanning the education sectors, publishers, sector funds, academies and training companies as well as the B2B market. The company installed a varioPRINT 6270 TITAN to migrate more of its customers' short and medium-length monochrome print jobs from offset to digital.

Tom Van Uffelen, Owner at Universitas comments, "We invested in the varioPRINT 6270 TITAN due to the impressive specifications of the press, specifically its uptime, reliable paper path, ability to print on 45 gsm stock, accuracy of front/back registration, offset-like print quality, operational flexibility and ease of use for short runs. This combined with the sustainability benefits, such as low energy consumption, lack of waste toner and little to no ozone emissions, made this printer a no brainer for our business."

Ayman Aly, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, comments, "Canon's ongoing commitment to innovation spans all production print categories. Monochrome printed documents are a vital and critical form of print communications with the continued growth of short run, digital book production and utilization in applications such as direct mail. Delivering outstanding reliability, quality and energy efficiencies, our varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN flagship monochrome press has earned the trust of a majority of print service providers investing in 200+ppm presses and secured the leading market share in this segment since its introduction. The varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN is the ideal monochrome press for high-volume operations delivering applications such as commercial, book, educational, electoral, transactional or security printing; making it the workhorse that delivers uncompromising quality and productivity every time."

For more information on the varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN, visit: https://en.canon-me.com/business/products/production-printers/digital-presses/varioprint-6000-titan/

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.?

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.? Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei - 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

