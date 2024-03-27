Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
27.03.24
12:20 Uhr
390,05 Euro
+0,55
+0,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
390,00390,1512:23
390,00390,1512:23
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 11:30
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Middle East: Hisense Partners with Xbox to Bring Cutting-edge Laser Display to the Gaming Industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, announces a new partnership with Xbox that aims to elevate the home gaming and entertainment experience with cutting-edge Laser display technology.

Hisense Partners with Xbox to Bring Cutting-edge Laser Display to the Gaming Industry

As the pioneer in Laser display technology, Hisense is bringing the future of display into reality. The partnership with Hisense Laser display products and Xbox will bring the gaming community an unparalleled experience by introducing a more than 100-inch screen that consumers can enjoy at home for an eye-friendly, true-to-life colour and immersive gaming environment.

"Hisense aims to provide not only superior products but an entire experience that's designed specifically for gaming and home entertainment," Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International commented. "Our partnership with the "Designed for Xbox" Program seeks to truly level up the gaming experience and allow people all over the world to enjoy a larger-than-life experience with more than 100-inch of image display."

Consumers will be able to seamlessly connect their Xbox to Hisense Laser display products to enhance their gaming experience. Each moment and every detail is brought to life with exceptional clarity and precision.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Xbox to bring cutting-edge Laser display technology to gaming enthusiasts in the GCC. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of providing top-notch products and experiences that cater to the evolving needs of each and every one of our customers."

Hisense's game mode technology for Laser display products provides a smooth and immersive gaming experience thanks to the high refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. Hisense Middle East & Africa is proud to lead the charge alongside Xbox in bringing the future of gaming and entertainment to the region through excellent viewing experiences and sustainable displays, with the goal of transforming home entertainment and creating memorable experiences for all.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global consumer electronics and home appliance brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373225/Hisense_Partners_with_Xbox.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-partners-with-xbox-to-bring-cutting-edge-laser-display-to-the-gaming-industry-302100908.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.