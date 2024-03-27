Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 70,692 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 18, 2024, up to and including March 22, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
March 18, 2024
600
207.8217
ARCX
March 18, 2024
100
208.3700
BATS
March 18, 2024
500
207.9060
CDRG
March 18, 2024
300
207.8400
KNLI
March 18, 2024
800
207.8900
XNAS
March 18, 2024
13,430
207.9199
XNYS
March 19, 2024
405
211.2850
ARCX
March 19, 2024
600
212.2817
XNAS
March 19, 2024
12,862
212.0464
XNYS
March 20, 2024
300
216.3533
ARCX
March 20, 2024
200
215.9700
BATS
March 20, 2024
100
216.5000
XBOS
March 20, 2024
600
216.3350
XNAS
March 20, 2024
13,000
216.2698
XNYS
March 21, 2024
493
217.8179
ARCX
March 21, 2024
400
221.0475
XNAS
March 21, 2024
9,792
219.3603
XNYS
March 22, 2024
457
221.3325
ARCX
March 22, 2024
100
221.6300
BATS
March 22, 2024
76
221.2400
XCIS
March 22, 2024
716
221.2882
XNAS
March 22, 2024
14,861
221.3554
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,574,094.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,597,088. The figure of 202,597,088 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
