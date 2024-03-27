Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 April 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 92,664,486 shares (USD 926,644.86) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 71,152 shares (USD 711.52) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 92,735,638 shares (USD 927,356.38) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 14,441 shares - USD 0.07 · 56,711 shares - USD 190.2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1207750