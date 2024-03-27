Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has selected Cascade Drilling L.P. to complete shallow Geoprobe drilling at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus" or the "Project"), located near Tonopah, Nevada.

The Company has received permits from the Nevada Division of Minerals for 10 planned Geoprobe drillholes that will be completed along pre-existing N-S and E-W gravel roads that cut through priority target areas at the Project. The Geoprobe drill campaign has been designed to collect both sediment and water samples from depths ranging between 3-30 metres (approximately 10-100 feet) below surface.

"The shallow Geoprobe program compliments our upcoming exploration well drilling as part of Phase I work and will provide us with another valuable dataset at Columbus," stated Joness Lang, CEO of Canter Resources. "Our primary lithium-enriched aquifer targets are at more moderate depths; however, this highly conductive upper interval is intriguing and if our first phase of Geoprobe drilling is successful we will consider shallow grid drilling to define the extent of near-surface mineralization."

Figure 1: Section view (3D model slice) of HSAMT modeling with Geoprobe and initial exploration well locations shown. A total of 10 Geoprobe drill holes are expected to be completed in Phase I.

Geoprobe drilling is a well-recognized low-impact and low-cost method for near-surface analysis. In addition to characterizing the interpreted shallow brine generation layer, the Geoprobe drilling will provide more structural and geochemical data from 15-45 m depths that will further inform the Company's geological model. Cascade Drilling L.P., a leading field services provider of environmental and geotechnical drilling, is set to mobilize to site in the coming weeks once sites are flagged in the field and final preparations are completed.

Corporate Update

After further evaluation, the Company has decided not to proceed with further expenditures or option payments to Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. relating to the Puzzle Lake Project in Saskatchewan and accordingly the Option Agreement on the Puzzle Lake Project will be terminated.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director and Technical Advisor of Canter Resources, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA and the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA. The Company is preparing for a Phase I drill campaign at Columbus to test a highly prospective lithium-brine target and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to generate a portfolio of high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

