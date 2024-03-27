VIP enables Pulsate to integrate with Symitar

Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers' moments of need, today announced that it has joined the Jack HenryVendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Pulsate with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable its personalized consumer engagement platform, to integrate with the Symitar core platform. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Pulsate's mobile-first engagement platform integrates with Symitar via SymXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and credit unions to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Pulsate allows community financial institutions to ensure they are providing personalized, timely and relevant outreach to their account holders in their time of need. By leveraging data-driven, personalized engagement with account holders via digital channels, community financial institutions can deepen those banking relationships while driving meaningful deposit growth through targeted communication. Pulsate's inclusion in the Vendor Integration Program empowers Jack Henry's customers to stand out in today's competitive banking landscape and respond to dynamic market fluctuations, positioning themselves as their account holders' primary institution.

"Following our recent integration with the Banno Digital Platform, we are pleased to deepen our relationship with Jack Henry by becoming a VIP member, helping to further provide their customers with quick deployment of personalized digital banking services," said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. "A recent survey of Pulsate's customers revealed 60% of participants noted deposit growth as the top priority this year. Pulsate aids in ongoing efforts to attract and retain deposits by leveraging data-driven, personalized engagement across the digital channel to create effective interactions that boost loyalty and retention."

Jack Henry's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

About Jack Henry Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is availableat www.jackhenry.com.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327694810/en/

Contacts:

Augusta Bauknight

For Pulsate

678-781-7214

augusta@williammills.com

Derek Howard

For Pulsate

678-781-7215

derek@williammills.com