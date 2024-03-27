Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
27.03.24
12:55 Uhr
6,480 Euro
+0,070
+1,09 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4806,49213:47
6,4806,49413:47
Dow Jones News
27.03.2024 | 12:31
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
27-March-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
22-Mar-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
25-Mar-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 3.859362        6.482221            10.341583   78390232 
or reached 
Position of previous      3.827528        5.642495            9.470023 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   29252066                    3.859061 
US2778562098                   2278                      0.000301 
Sub Total 8.A       29254344                     3.859362%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   n/a    n/a        145702                          0.019222 
Physical Swap    28/03/2024 n/a        2253000                          0.297226 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 n/a        6989                           0.000922 
Sub Total 8.B1                  2405691                          0.317370%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          28/03/2024  N/A          Cash          8319754       1.097578 
Swaps          02/04/2024  N/A          Cash          23990648      3.164951 
Swaps          17/04/2024  N/A          Cash          250000       0.032981 
Swaps          29/04/2024  N/A          Cash          1496435       0.197416 
Swaps          02/07/2024  N/A          Cash          27096        0.003575 
Swaps          08/07/2024  N/A          Cash          875604       0.115514 
Swaps          12/07/2024  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          24/07/2024  N/A          Cash          5721000       0.754739 
Swaps          26/07/2024  N/A          Cash          3951345       0.521279 
Swaps          31/07/2024  N/A          Cash          10530        0.001389 
Swaps          30/08/2024  N/A          Cash          97351        0.012843 
Swaps          31/10/2024  N/A          Cash          89463        0.011802 
Swaps          02/12/2024  N/A          Cash          51546        0.006800 
Swaps          25/02/2025  N/A          Cash          93411        0.012323 
Swaps          28/02/2025  N/A          Cash          71715        0.009461 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          52345        0.006906 
Swaps          01/04/2025  N/A          Cash          30436        0.004015 
Swaps          15/04/2025  N/A          Cash          88453        0.011669 
Swaps          06/05/2025  N/A          Cash          12698        0.001675 
Swaps          17/07/2025  N/A          Cash          816         0.000108 
Swaps          13/10/2025  N/A          Cash          183672       0.024231 
Swaps          07/11/2025  N/A          Cash          152126       0.020069 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          722266       0.095284 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          277844       0.036654 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          17370        0.002292 
Swaps          03/01/2029  N/A          Cash          31100        0.004103 
Swaps          04/01/2029  N/A          Cash          40000        0.005277 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   46730197      6.164851%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America, 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc 
Bank of    Bofa 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.237391               5.990532% 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 312307 
EQS News ID:  1868689 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
