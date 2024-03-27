easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 27-March-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-Mar-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 25-Mar-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.859362 6.482221 10.341583 78390232 or reached Position of previous 3.827528 5.642495 9.470023 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 29252066 3.859061 US2778562098 2278 0.000301 Sub Total 8.A 29254344 3.859362%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 145702 0.019222 Physical Swap 28/03/2024 n/a 2253000 0.297226 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 6989 0.000922 Sub Total 8.B1 2405691 0.317370%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 28/03/2024 N/A Cash 8319754 1.097578 Swaps 02/04/2024 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 17/04/2024 N/A Cash 250000 0.032981 Swaps 29/04/2024 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 27096 0.003575 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 24/07/2024 N/A Cash 5721000 0.754739 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 10530 0.001389 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 97351 0.012843 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 89463 0.011802 Swaps 02/12/2024 N/A Cash 51546 0.006800 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 93411 0.012323 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 71715 0.009461 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 52345 0.006906 Swaps 01/04/2025 N/A Cash 30436 0.004015 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 12698 0.001675 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 816 0.000108 Swaps 13/10/2025 N/A Cash 183672 0.024231 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 152126 0.020069 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 722266 0.095284 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 277844 0.036654 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 17370 0.002292 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 46730197 6.164851%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc Bank of Bofa America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.237391 5.990532% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 312307 EQS News ID: 1868689 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868689&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)