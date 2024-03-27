Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Highlights Safety Advantages of its Microcyn Products in Light of Growing Concerns of Benzene in Many Other Topicals

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care and dermatological conditions, highlights the safety advantages of its Microcyn technology products in response to concerns related to benzoyl peroxide, a common ingredient in dermatology products.

Recently, there have been concerns that popular dermatology products can form benzene, a known carcinogen. A citizen petition by Valisure, LLC, an independent testing laboratory for pharmaceuticals, requested an FDA recall of certain over-the-counter and prescription dermatology products containing benzoyl peroxide. Testing by Valisure showed that benzoyl peroxide in dermatology products from major brands can form benzene, a known human carcinogen, at unacceptably high levels. Previous testing by Valisure has found unacceptably high levels of benzene in common hand sanitizers, as well as in after-sun products.

Sonoma's Microcyn products contain hypochlorous acid, a naturally-occurring compound found in the human body. Our patented Microcyn technology is clinically proven to safely remove microorganisms, without drying the skin or harming healthy tissue. Our products also manage pain and itch from minor skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions and minor burns, including sunburns. Unlike many over-the-counter dermatology products, Sonoma's products are regulated by the FDA as 510(k) medical devices. Sonoma has never used benzoyl peroxide in any of its products.

"We understand that consumers are seeking safe and effective products, particularly now when there are so many concerns about dangerous ingredients in dermatology and other topical products," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "For over 20 years, we have developed Microcyn technology products that prioritize the health of patients and at-home users, so that consumers do not have to choose between effectiveness and safe ingredients."

For more information, or to order any of Sonoma's Microcyn technology products, visit https://otc.sonomapharma.com for consumers or https://pro.sonomapharma.com/ for healthcare professionals, or contact our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or customerservice@sonomapharma.com.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care and dermatological conditions. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

