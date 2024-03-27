Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2" or the "Company") in collaboration with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, is pleased to announce a joint award to recognise the positive impact of the Sherridon Exploration Agreement signed by both parties in 2023. The joint award was given at the 3rd Annual Reconciliation Gala and Forum held recently in Winnipeg, organised by the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association, and received by Kiciwapa Cree Headman Floyd North, and T2 Metals Director Amanda Dahl.

In June 2023, the Kiciwapa Cree Nation and the Mathias Colomb First Nation signed an Exploration Agreement with T2 Metals. This Exploration Agreement defines how the Kiciwapa Cree and T2 Metals will work together during exploration of the Sherridon copper-zinc-gold project in Manitoba, to ensure maximum employment, training, and financial benefit is retained within the Sherridon community.

In addition, the Exploration Agreement provides for a Reserve Fund where a percentage of exploration expenditure is utilized for community projects. This Reserve Fund is held by T2 Metals on behalf of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation and has been and will be applied to promote and support local business opportunities on request of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation.

A drilling program undertaken by T2 Metals in Q4 2023 provided multiple employment and training opportunities for Kiciwapa community members. The program, executed by Quesnel Brothers Drilling Ltd, was safe and successful and built strong connections between T2 Metals, the drilling contractors and the Sherridon community.

Mark Saxon, CEO of T2 Metals Corp. said, "We are very pleased to have our Exploration Agreement with the Kiciwapa Cree Nation recognised at the Manitoba Reconciliation Gala. The success of the relationship between T2 Metals and Kiciwapa Cree Nation will be a key measure of the success of the Sherridon project, and I value this positive first step. The relationship between the Company and the community is strong, and we appreciate being welcomed to explore at Sherridon. I particularly appreciate the close collaboration between Floyd North, Mitch Quesnel and Darrell Turcotte that facilitated a safe and successful first drilling program."

Floyd North, Headman of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation commented, "Kiciwapa Cree Nation would like to thank Chief Gordie Bear, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, Mark Saxon and Jamil Sader, T2 Metals and Mitch Quesnel, of Quesnel Brothers Drilling for the positive working relationship and partnership based on early, transparent and consistent communication. The Exploration Agreement recognised and respected our Treaty 6 adhesion rights, and the interests of the Kiciwapa Cree Nation, ensuring that all work programmes were completed in a culturally sensitive manner. The key to our success were the deliverables that were provided by the project. In the end, our strong partnership and awesome Agreement created more opportunity for the Kiciwapa Cree Nation community members. We looking forward to more project activity in 2024."

The Hon. MaryAnn Mihychuk, President of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association commented, "the Exploration Agreement at Sherridon that was recognised at the MPDA Reconciliation Gala illustrates what works for both forward-looking mineral explorers and the community. The Agreement reflects a partnership which delivers respect and benefits to both sides."

Floyd North and Amanda Dahl Receive Award Recognition from Kevin Norberg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/203223_e8750a5c84808887_002full.jpg

Floyd North With Award Recognition, Painting by Patrick Ross



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7326/203223_e8750a5c84808887_003full.jpg

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. The Company continues to target under-explored areas, including the Sherridon, Lida, Cora and Copper Eagle projects where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines.

