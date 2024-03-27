"By the end of March, we will have completed the underground drilling at Selebi North that will be included in our maiden Selebi NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate. The objective of the Selebi MRE, expected in June, is to provide the basis to support the rapid redevelopment of these deposits using the existing shafts and infrastructure. The mineralization continues down plunge and down dip from beyond the drilling to be reported in the MRE, which is evidenced in recent drilling, BHEM results and historic drilling." - CEO, Keith Morrison

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) (OTCQX: PNRLF) ("PNRL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities and reports additional assay results from drilling at its past-producing nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide ("Ni-Cu-Co") Selebi North underground ("SNUG") mine in Botswana. Previous results for 42 holes were released in eight separate news releases between November 14, 2023 and March 5, 2024. This release highlights results for a further one hole and also summarizes results to-date including a summary of all drillholes released thus far, for an aggregate total of 18,120 metres in 50 holes. Details of the assay results are shown below along with accompanying visuals (Figure 1, Figure 2, Figure 3 and Figure 4). Drill core photos for all highlighted holes released to date, including the holes reported herein, are accessible by Clicking Here and can also be found on the Company's website at www.premiumnickelresources.com.

Highlights to-date include:

Completion of $21.6 million financing to fund initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on Selebi Main and Selebi North (see news release December 2023).

More than 28,000 metres of drilling completed as of the date of this news release from seven underground drill bays at Selebi North.

Repeatedly encountering massive sulphide mineralization when drilling within the historic resource (see historic resource). SNUG-23-053 (South Limb): 6.05 metres of 2.76% NiEq (1.95% Ni; 1.23% Cu; 0.11% Co) SNUG-23-054 (N3 Limb): 6.85 metres of 3.97% NiEq (2.72% Ni; 1.97% Cu; 0.15% Co) SNUG-23-055 (South Limb): 15.30 metres of 2.95% NiEq (1.84% Ni; 1.85% Cu; 0.10% Co)

incl. 8.45 metres of 3.04% NiEq (2.15% Ni; 1.40% Cu; 0.11% Co)

and 3.00 metres of 2.98% NiEq (2.13% Ni; 1.28% Cu; 0.12% Co) SNUG-23-056 (South Limb): 30.45 metres of 2.85% NiEq (1.78% Ni; 1.81% Cu; 0.09% Co)

including 15.80 metres of 2.97% NiEq (1.73% Ni; 2.15% Cu; 0.09% Co)

and 12.10 metres of 3.12% NiEq (2.06% Ni; 1.73% Cu; 0.11% Co) SNUG-23-057 (N3 Limb): 9.55 metres of 3.90% NiEq (2.72% Ni; 1.81 Cu; 0.16% Co) SNUG-23-058 (N2 Limb): 12.95 metres of 2.45% NiEq (0.74% Ni; 3.23% Cu; 0.04% Co)

including 10.40 metres of 2.76% NiEq (0.69% Ni; 3.94% Cu; 0.04% Co)



Frequently encountering massive sulphide mineralization when drilling down-dip and down-plunge of the historic resource at Selebi North. SNUG-23-017 (South Limb, 180 metres down plunge of historic resource):

18.15 metres of 2.21% NiEq (1.27% Ni; 1.65% Cu; 0.06% Co)

incl. 6.25 metres of 3.23% NiEq (2.34% Ni; 1.40% Cu; 0.11% Co)

and 3.50 metres of 3.22% NiEq (1.06% Ni; 4.08% Cu; 0.05% Co) SNUG-24-089: (South Limb, 403 metres down-plunge and outside of the historic resource) intersected massive sulphide mineralization (assays pending, photos published see news release dated March 5, 2024 ). *NEW SNUG-24-094 (drilled 400 metres down plunge of N2): intersected massive sulphide mineralization (assays pending).



New assay result with greater than 4% Nickel SNUG-23-069: (between N2 and N3 fold noses, outside historic resources):

5.85 metres of 1.63% NiEq (1.17% Ni, 0.70% Cu, 0.06% Co)

incl. 2.25 metres of 2.50% NiEq (1.52% Ni, 1.64% Cu, 0.09% Co)

incl. 0.45 metres of 5.86% NiEq (4.53% Ni, 2.10% Cu, 0.16% Co)



Significant Copper SNUG-23-026 (N3):

4.10 m of 3.49% NiEq (1.52 % Ni, 3.65% Cu, 0.07% Co)

incl. 2.85 m of 3.56% NiEq (0.89 % Ni, 5.09% Cu, 0.05% Co) SNUG-23-036 (N2):

10.45 m of 1.44% NiEq (0.48 % Ni, 1.82% Cu, 0.02% Co)

incl. 4.15 metres of 2.53%NiEq (0.48 % Ni, 3.97% Cu, 0.02% Co)



Consistently reporting world-class assay results from ongoing drilling at Selebi North (see Appendix 1 and 2 for tables of assays and collars released to date) SNUG-23-064 (South Limb/N2): 102.80 metres of 2.20% NiEq (1.41% Ni, 1.30% Cu, 0.08% Co) SNUG-23-067 (South Limb/N2): 110.75 metres of 2.52% NiEq (1.52% Ni, 1.70% Cu, 0.08% Co) SNUG-23-057 (N3): 9.55 metres of 3.94% NiEq (2.72 % Ni, 1.81% Cu, 0.16% Co)



Successfully mapping mineralization using Borehole Electromagnetic ("BHEM"), aiding drilling to extend mineralization below the legacy Selebi North resource. To date, 100% of the high conductance modeled plates correlate to massive sulphides within, down-dip and down plunge of the Selebi North historic resource.

Exceptional initial hydrometallurgical test results demonstrating high leach rates of Cu, Ni, Co, and PGEs, with equally high extraction rates to precipitates (see news release dated February 22, 2024).

On track to publishing the maiden Selebi MRE Q2 2024.

Keith Morrison, CEO of PNRL, commented: "By the end of March we will have completed the underground drilling at Selebi North that will be included in our maiden Selebi NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate. The objective of the Selebi MRE, expected in June, is to provide the basis to support the rapid redevelopment of these deposits using the existing shafts and infrastructure. The mineralization continues down plunge and down dip from beyond the drilling to be reported in the MRE, which is evidenced in recent drilling, BHEM results and historic drilling. News flow will continue with assay results from the latest phase of underground drilling."

The primary focus of this drill program is to define mineralization down plunge of the existing workings that will be used to complete a MRE prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Assay results are given below in Table 1 for SNUG-23-069, and hole collar details are given in Table 2. Assay results and collar coordinates for all Selebi North underground drill holes received to date are provided at the end of this press release as Appendix 1 and 2. Figures 1 through 4 show the location of the holes relative to the historic resource and underground infrastructure.

The various mineralized zones have been historically mined and subsequently named N2 Limb, N3 Limb and South Limb to demarcate their location on the folded mineralized horizon. Additional drilling is needed to properly determine true width of mineralization on each limb and define the folded mineralization.

Table 1: Assay Results Selebi North Deposit

Hole-ID From

(m) To

(m) *Length

(m) Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Limb **NiEq

(%) SNUG-23-069 264.75 270.60 5.85 1.17 0.70 0.06 N2/N3 1.63 incl. 264.75 267.00 2.25 1.52 1.64 0.09 N2/N3 2.50 *incl. 266.55 267.00 0.45 4.53 2.10 0.16 N2/N3 5.86 SNUG-23-069 510.50 513.30 2.80 2.20 1.42 0.10 N3 3.09

*Length refers to drillhole length and not true width. True widths of the South Limb are unknown.

**NiEq was calculated assuming a price of $US 7.86/lb for Ni, $US 4.00/lb for Cu and $US 12.95/lb for Co with no adjustments for recoveries and payabilities.

Table 2: Drill Collar Information Selebi North Deposit

HOLE ID Mine East Mine North Elevation Dip Mine

Azimuth Hole Length Comment SNUG-23-069 35082.7 84843.1 -8.9 -42.8 235.2 545.1 Rig #2 880mL

The highlighted results from SNUG-23-069, drilled from 880 metre level, are significant for two reasons: the intercept is located on the limb between the N2 and N3 fold noses where there is no historic resource and this is the first nickel assay greater than 4% nickel.

Drilling and BHEM Continues

Three drills are currently active on the 810 metre level exploration drift. The two drill bays located at the southern most extent of the 810 metre level exploration drift allow for the evaluation of areas further down plunge and outside of the known historic resource estimate.

BHEM surveys are currently underway, with surveys completed in a total of twenty-five underground drillholes including nine 2024 holes drilled from the 810 metre level exploration drift evaluating the down plunge potential of the South Limb. Results from these surveys indicate that the mineralized zones continue down plunge of current drilling, permitting larger step-out intervals.

As of March 25, 2024, a total of 28,574 metres in eighty (80) drillholes have been completed from seven underground drill bays with three of those drillholes currently in-progress. Assay results for completed holes will be released as they are received and confirmed by the Company.

Quality Control

The underground drilling program is being carried out through an agreement with Forage Fusion Drilling Ltd. of Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada, who have provided three Zinex U-5 drills for purchase and training of local operators. Drill core samples are BQTK (40.7 mm diameter). All samples are ½ core cut by a diamond saw on site. Half of the core is retained for reference purposes. Samples are generally 1.0 to 1.5 metre intervals or less at the discretion of the site geologists. Sample preparation and lab analysis was completed at ALS Chemex in Johannesburg, South Africa. Commercially prepared blank samples and certified Cu/Ni sulphide analytical control standards with a range of grades are inserted in every batch of 20 samples or a minimum of one set per sample batch. Analyses for Ni, Cu and Co are completed using a peroxide fusion preparation and ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP81).

Holes are numbered as follows: SNUG (Selebi North Underground) + year + hole number starting at 013.

BHEM Surveys

The BHEM surveys at Selebi utilize the Crone PEM system operated by local Batswana staff. Survey data is collected using a 3 component fluxgate probe collecting full waveform data. Surveys have been collected using timebases between 50 and 1000ms (0.25 Hz to 5 Hz). The data has been processed to a calculated residual step response to better quantify the conductive sources. This added processing has proven to be invaluable because of the size of the highly conductive mineralized system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sharon Taylor, Vice President Exploration of the Company, who is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Technical Report

Scientific and technical information relating to the Selebi Mine is supported by the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Selebi Mines, Central District, Republic of Botswana, Report for NI 43-101", dated June 16, 2022 (effective date of March 1, 2022) (the "Selebi Technical Report"), and prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for PNRL. Reference should be made to the full text of the Selebi Technical Report, including the assumptions, limitations and data verification therein relating to the historic data compilation presented in this news release, which was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available electronically on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under PNRL's issuer profile.

Historic Resource Estimate

The historical mineral resource estimate referenced herein (the "Historic Resource") was calculated for the Selebi North, Selebi Main, Phikwe South and Southeast Extension deposits in accordance with SAMREC, in 2016, and does not comply with NI 43-101. To that end, the Historic Resource is considered to be historical in nature and should not be relied upon as a current mineral resource estimate. While management believes that the Historic Resource could be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the deposits, a qualified person for purposes of NI 43-101 has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical mineral estimates as current mineral resource estimates and PNRL is not treating the historical mineral estimates as current mineral resource estimates.

About Premium Nickel Resources Ltd.

PNRL is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on the redevelopment of the previously producing nickel, copper and cobalt resources mines owned by the Company in the Republic of Botswana. We are driven by our belief that the demand for these metals will continue to grow in the medium to long term, as a result of global urbanization and the increasing adoption of electric motors over internal combustion engines. These metals are vital for achieving a low-carbon future.

PNRL is committed to governance through transparent accountability and open communication within our team and our stakeholders. Our skilled team has worked over 100 projects collectively, accumulating over 400 years of resource discoveries, mine development and mine re-engineering experience on projects like the Company's Selebi and Selkirk mines. PNRL's senior team members have on average more than 20 years of experience in every single aspect of mine discovery and development, from geology to operations.

Figure 1: Selebi North: Location of Reported Drill Holes with Underground Infrastructure, Historic Resources, Exploration Targets and modeled BHEM plates.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/203269_8241f4d69410da22_003full.jpg

Figure 2: Selebi North: Location of Reported Drill Holes with Underground Infrastructure, Historic Resources and Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/203269_8241f4d69410da22_004full.jpg

Figure 3: Detailed view showing location of drillholes reported and mentioned in this release

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/203269_8241f4d69410da22_005full.jpg

Figure 4: Long Section showing "southern hinge zone" with PNR 2022 Surface and 2023-2024 underground drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7759/203269_8241f4d69410da22_006full.jpg

Appendix 1. Assay Table: Selebi North Underground (SNUG-23-) Drill Holes To-Date

Hole-ID From

(m) To

(m) *Length

(m) Ni

(%) Cu

(%) Co

(%) Limb **NiEq

(%) SNUG-23-013 314.20 316.15 1.95 1.64 1.22 0.08 N3 2.39 SNUG-23-013 508.50 511.05 2.55 1.90 0.83 0.10 N3 2.49 SNUG-23-014 143.70 144.20 0.50 1.38 0.23 0.07 N2 1.61 SNUG-23-014 267.75 268.80 1.05 0.82 0.43 0.06 N3 1.14 SNUG-23-014 497.25 498.00 0.75 2.49 0.38 0.08 N3 2.82 SNUG-23-015 141.60 152.05 10.45 0.69 0.58 0.04 N2 1.05 incl. 141.60 142.15 0.55 1.38 0.57 0.07 N2 1.79 and 144.90 148.20 3.30 1.44 0.46 0.08 N2 1.81 and 149.00 152.05 3.05 0.35 1.30 0.02 N2 1.04 SNUG-23-015 309.55 317.20 7.65 0.53 0.30 0.04 N3 0.75 incl. 309.55 310.80 1.25 2.09 0.30 0.10 N3 2.41 and 316.25 317.20 0.95 0.90 1.13 0.12 N3 1.67 SNUG-23-015 401.40 404.25 2.85 0.53 0.35 0.03 N3 0.76 SNUG-23-016 168.45 174.55 6.10 0.53 1.02 0.03 N2 1.10 incl. 172.15 174.55 2.40 1.02 2.13 0.06 N2 2.20 SNUG-23-016 463.00 463.45 0.45 1.48 0.29 0.06 N3 1.73 SNUG-23-017 464.55 471.90 7.35 0.75 0.53 0.04 South 1.09 incl. 467.65 471.90 4.25 1.21 0.28 0.06 South 1.45 SNUG-23-017 505.45 523.60 18.15 1.27 1.65 0.06 South/N2 2.21 incl. 507.40 513.65 6.25 2.34 1.40 0.11 South/N2 3.23 and 519.70 523.20 3.50 1.06 4.08 0.05 South /N2 3.22 SNUG-23-018 171.80 181.65 9.85 0.77 0.95 0.04 N2 1.32 incl. 171.80 177.40 5.60 0.50 1.13 0.03 N2 1.12 and 179.20 181.65 2.45 1.75 0.72 0.09 N2 2.26 SNUG-23-018 268.20 268.75 0.55 3.15 3.48 0.10 N3 5.09 SNUG-23-018 466.40 471.20 4.80 0.87 1.96 0.05 N3 1.95 incl. 466.40 469.05 2.65 1.45 0.79 0.07 N3 1.97 SNUG-23-019





NSA NSA NSA



SNUG-23-024 266.20 267.75 1.55 1.54 0.37 0.07 N3 1.84 SNUG-23-025 242.00 244.75 2.75 0.68 0.79 0.04 South 1.15 SNUG-23-025 276.45 287.25 10.80 0.49 1.27 0.03 South 1.19 SNUG-23-025 289.90 296.10 6.20 0.67 0.57 0.03 South 1.01 SNUG-23-025 316.35 325.60 9.25 1.35 0.67 0.07 South 1.81 SNUG-23-026 176.75 184.60 7.85 0.85 0.53 0.05 N2 1.20 incl. 177.00 180.90 3.90 1.13 0.71 0.06 N2 1.59 SNUG-23-026 325.10 329.20 4.10 1.52 3.65 0.07 N3 3.49 incl. 325.10 327.95 2.85 0.89 5.09 0.05 N3 3.56 SNUG-23-026 397.80 399.45 1.65 0.29 0.14 0.04 N3 0.43 SNUG-23-026 415.00 417.30 2.30 1.59 1.55 0.07 N3 2.49 SNUG-23-027 40.60 43.25 2.65 0.41 0.24 0.03 N2 0.59 SNUG-23-027 112.65 114.25 1.60 1.25 0.80 0.06 N2 1.76 SNUG-23-027 262.50 262.85 0.35 0.33 9.38 0.03 N3 Main 5.15 SNUG-23-028 168.05 178.00 9.95 0.61 1.50 0.03 SL 1.42 incl. 168.05 171.20 3.15 0.64 2.54 0.03 SL 1.98 and 175.35 178.00 2.65 1.04 1.54 0.05 SL 1.91 SNUG-23-028 184.25 187.80 3.55 1.40 0.54 0.07 SL 1.79 SNUG-23-028 194.60 205.35 10.75 1.15 1.40 0.06 SL 1.96 SNUG-23-028 210.70 211.75 1.05 2.07 3.76 0.11 SL 4.16 SNUG-23-028 215.00 228.50 13.50 1.34 0.84 0.07 SL 1.88 incl. 222.20 228.50 6.30 1.89 0.48 0.10 SL 2.30 SNUG-23-029





NSA NSA NSA



SNUG-23-030 287.80 289.35 1.55 2.05 2.03 0.11 N3 3.26 SNUG-23-031 131.25 132.15 0.90 1.19 0.72 0.06 SL 1.66 SNUG-23-031 148.45 154.85 6.40 0.64 0.79 0.03 SL 1.09 incl. 151.30 154.85 3.55 0.97 1.34 0.05 SL 1.73 SNUG-23-032 170.90 171.30 0.40 1.65 0.42 0.08 N2 1.99 SNUG-23-032 180.85 182.10 1.25 2.30 0.19 0.11 N2 2.58 SNUG-23-032 186.00 208.00 22.00 1.22 0.89 0.06 N2 1.77 incl. 192.55 206.00 13.45 1.52 1.17 0.07 N2 2.23 SNUG-23-032 221.75 222.40 0.65 1.44 1.10 0.07 N2 2.11 SNUG-23-032 443.95 444.20 0.25 1.63 1.39 0.10 N3 2.50 SNUG-23-033 43.40 50.30 6.90 0.79 0.33 0.04 N2 1.02 Including 43.40 45.30 1.90 1.50 0.22 0.05 N2 1.69 and 48.30 50.30 2.00 0.87 0.43 0.06 N2 1.19 SNUG-23-033 168.40 169.95 1.55 1.80 0.64 0.08 N3 2.26 SNUG-23-033 333.40 335.40 2.00 1.71 0.08 0.06 N3 1.85 *SNUG-23-034





NSA NSA NSA



SNUG-23-035 427.95 438.75 10.80 0.43 0.92 0.03 South 0.95 incl. 429.25 435.15 5.90 0.44 1.45 0.03 South 1.23 SNUG-23-035 466.40 469.00 2.60 0.40 0.27 0.03 South 0.59 incl. 466.40 466.80 0.40 1.85 0.24 0.10 South 2.14 SNUG-23-036 148.00 158.45 10.45 0.48 1.82 0.02 N2 1.44 incl. 149.00 153.15 4.15 0.48 3.97 0.02 N2 2.53 SNUG-23-036 238.85 239.00 0.15 1.28 0.60 0.12 N2 1.78 SNUG-23-036 405.70 407.00 1.30 2.37 2.27 0.10 N3 3.69 SNUG-23-037 34.25 40.25 6.00 0.60 1.49 0.03 N2 1.41 incl. 34.25 36.40 2.15 0.27 3.50 0.01 N2 2.07 SNUG-23-037 182.80 185.10 2.30 0.34 1.74 0.02 N3 1.26 SNUG-23-037 228.75 232.20 3.45 0.52 1.45 0.07 N3 1.37 SNUG-23-038 47.90 51.55 3.65 1.05 1.27 0.04 N2 1.76 SNUG-23-038 60.00 62.35 2.35 0.62 0.94 0.02 N2 1.13 SNUG-23-038 65.40 70.10 4.70 0.53 2.09 0.05 N2 1.68 SNUG-23-038 77.25 85.85 8.60 0.48 0.93 0.03 N2 1.00 incl. 77.25 79.75 2.50 0.50 2.60 0.04 N2 1.89 SNUG-23-038 101.80 103.80 2.00 1.20 2.02 0.05 N2 2.31 SNUG-23-038 326.15 332.40 6.25 1.15 0.88 0.06 N3 1.70 SNUG-23-039 353.00 354.00 1.00 0.98 0.23 0.07

1.21 SNUG-23-039 361.30 361.60 0.30 0.48 2.20 0.07 N3 1.71 SNUG-23-039 365.60 366.60 1.00 0.81 0.76 0.04 N3 1.26 SNUG-23-050





NSA NSA NSA



SNUG-23-051 159.60 163.75 4.15 0.50 0.69 0.03 South 0.90 SNUG-23-051 182.10 183.40 1.30 0.37 1.47 0.02 South 1.15 *SNUG-23-052





NSA NSA NSA



SNUG-23-052A 140.40 148.00 7.60 0.97 0.97 0.05 N2 1.55 incl. 145.55 148.00 2.45 1.02 1.85 0.05 N2 2.04 SNUG-23-052A 238.45 238.75 0.30 2.68 0.07 0.07 N3 2.83 SNUG-23-052A 357.30 358.75 1.45 1.59 0.31 0.07 N3 1.86 SNUG-23-053 74.95 81.00 6.05 1.95 1.23 0.11 South 2.76 SNUG-23-053 95.40 98.00 2.60 1.05 0.65 0.05 South 1.46 SNUG-23-054 28.10 28.40 0.30 0.76 3.76 0.04 N2 2.74 SNUG-23-054 110.80 116.80 6.00 0.87 1.23 0.04 N3 1.56 incl. 111.25 114.80 3.55 1.37 1.49 0.06 N3 2.23 SNUG-23-054 182.25 189.10 6.85 2.72 1.97 0.15 N3 3.97 SNUG-23-055 91.70 107.00 15.30 1.84 1.85 0.10 South 2.95 incl. 91.70 100.15 8.45 2.15 1.40 0.11 South 3.04 and 104.00 107.00 3.00 2.13 1.28 0.12 South 2.98 SNUG-23-056 119.90 150.35 30.45 1.78 1.81 0.09 South 2.85 incl. 122.10 137.90 15.80 1.73 2.15 0.09 South 2.97 and 138.25 150.35 12.10 2.06 1.73 0.11 South 3.12 SNUG-23-056 252.90 256.20 3.30 0.67 4.89 0.04 South 3.22 SNUG-23-056 257.90 260.50 2.60 1.13 0.73 0.06 South 1.60 SNUG-23-056 297.05 297.95 0.90 0.33 8.84 0.03 South 4.88 SNUG-23-056 307.85 312.90 5.05 1.81 0.49 0.10 N2 2.22 SNUG-23-057 32.45 41.45 9.00 1.08 0.50 0.06 N2 1.43 incl. 32.45 34.65 2.20 2.17 0.56 0.12 N2 2.65 and 37.15 41.45 4.30 1.01 0.70 0.05 N2 1.45 SNUG-23-057 45.70 47.65 1.95 0.88 1.10 0.05 N2 1.52 SNUG-23-057 79.70 87.30 7.60 0.88 1.00 0.04 N2/N3 1.45 SNUG-23-057 90.30 94.30 4.00 0.54 0.46 0.03 N2/N3 0.82 SNUG-23-057 190.40 199.95 9.55 2.72 1.81 0.16 N3 3.90 SNUG-23-058 43.55 56.50 12.95 0.74 3.23 0.04 N2 2.45 incl. 46.10 56.50 10.40 0.69 3.94 0.04 N2 2.76 SNUG-23-058 221.95 222.60 0.65 2.96 0.55 0.17 N3 3.52 SNUG-23-058 227.90 228.80 0.90 2.94 0.77 0.16 N3 3.60 SNUG-23-059 141.10 142.50 1.40 0.24 1.15 0.02 N2 0.86 SNUG-23-059 230.25 237.15 6.90 0.80 1.22 0.04 N3 1.49 incl. 230.25 236.00 5.75 0.71 1.29 0.04 N3 1.43 SNUG-23-059 368.55 371.75 3.20 0.49 0.34 0.04 N3 0.73 incl. 370.25 371.75 1.50 0.95 0.67 0.06 N3 1.39 SNUG-23-060 173.90 210.25 36.35 1.01 1.00 0.05 South 1.60 incl. 173.90 189.30 15.40 1.14 1.42 0.06 South 1.96 *Incl* 173.90 178.95 5.05 0.72 3.88 0.04 South 2.76 and 180.65 186.50 5.85 2.02 0.29 0.10 South 2.33 SNUG-23-060 195.20 199.30 4.10 1.44 1.00 0.08 South 2.08 SNUG-23-060 204.65 210.25 5.60 1.84 1.41 0.10 South 2.72 SNUG-23-060 283.15 321.35 38.20 1.06 0.97 0.06 South/N2 1.65 incl. 283.15 285.35 2.20 1.32 0.70 0.07 South 1.79 and 289.50 293.75 4.25 1.03 1.08 0.06 South 1.68 and 296.30 321.35 25.05 1.27 1.20 0.07 South/N2 2.00 *incl.* 299.00 307.30 8.30 1.98 1.72 0.10 South/N2 3.02 and 317.35 321.35 4.00 1.76 0.41 0.09 N2 2.12 SNUG-23-060 348.50 350.65 2.15 1.94 1.09 0.10 N2 2.66 SNUG-23-061 57.20 59.10 1.90 1.31 2.50 0.11 N2 2.76 SNUG-23-061 240.85 241.40 0.55 2.22 0.15 0.11 N3 2.48 SNUG-23-061 283.15 285.35 2.20 1.32 0.70 0.07 South 1.79 SNUG-23-062 168.90 189.75 20.85 0.85 1.35 0.04 N2 1.60 incl. 172.30 183.15 10.85 1.06 1.79 0.05 N2 2.05 SNUG-23-062 209.10 220.30 11.20 0.70 0.94 0.04 N2 1.24 incl. 211.00 214.00 3.00 0.39 2.32 0.03 N2 1.62 and 218.95 220.30 1.35 1.72 0.38 0.09 N2 2.06 SNUG-23-062 432.85 434.40 1.55 1.68 0.57 0.09 N3 2.12 SNUG-23-063 287.15 288.20 1.05 2.45 0.83 0.11 N3 3.05 SNUG-23-064 73.00 175.80 102.80 1.41 1.30 0.08 South/N2 2.20 incl. 91.20 177.95 86.75 1.66 1.55 0.09 South/N2 2.60 *incl.* 94.50 107.45 12.95 1.92 1.49 0.10 South 2.84 and 116.60 131.30 14.70 1.90 2.23 0.10 South 3.20 and 139.00 158.70 19.70 1.99 1.43 0.11 South 2.90 and 163.55 175.80 12.25 1.69 1.62 0.09 N2 2.66 SNUG-23-064 204.10 206.35 2.25 1.11 0.55 0.06 N2 1.49 SNUG-23-065 292.40 293.25 0.85 2.25 0.60 0.11 N3 2.74 SNUG-23-066 486.65 487.20 0.55 1.28 1.41 0.11 N3 2.18 SNUG-23-067 114.00 224.75 110.75 1.52 1.70 0.08 South/N2 2.52 incl. 114.00 119.25 5.25 2.26 0.76 0.12 South 2.84 and 124.00 135.30 11.30 1.38 3.33 0.07 South 3.19 and 136.90 151.55 14.65 2.06 1.58 0.11 South 3.05 and 154.50 172.00 17.50 2.08 1.87 0.11 South 3.21 and 174.90 182.30 7.40 2.11 2.03 0.11 South 3.32 and 194.30 202.40 8.10 2.25 3.70 0.11 South 4.31 and 207.70 219.30 11.60 1.61 1.60 0.08 South_N2 2.56 and 223.15 224.75 1.60 2.06 1.58 0.11 N2 3.05 SNUG-23-068 319.50 320.35 0.85 0.99 0.36 0.05 N3 1.26 SNUG-23-069 203.65 212.00 8.35 0.76 0.78 0.04 N2 1.22 SNUG-23-069 264.75 270.60 5.85 1.17 0.70 0.06 N2/N3 1.63 incl. 264.75 267.00 2.25 1.52 1.64 0.09 N2/N3 2.50 *incl. 266.55 267.00 0.45 4.53 2.10 0.16 N2/N3 5.86 SNUG-23-069 510.50 513.30 2.80 2.20 1.42 0.10 N3 3.08 SNUG-23-071 276.60 279.90 3.30 1.60 0.58 0.08 N3 2.03 incl. 276.60 279.50 2.90 1.77 0.55 0.09 N3 2.20 SNUG-23-072 188.05 190.85 2.80 1.40 1.39 0.06 N2 2.21 SNUG-23-073 305.40 308.24 2.84 1.34 1.87 0.07 N3 2.41 SNUG-23-074 190.85 201.15 10.30 0.59 0.31 0.03 N2 0.80 incl. 190.85 196.40 5.55 0.93 0.54 0.05 N2 1.29 SNUG-23-075





NSA NSA NSA





NSA = no significant assays

*abandoned hole

**NiEq was calculated assuming a price of $US 7.86/lb for Ni, $US 4.00/lb for Cu and $US 12.95/lb for Co with no adjustments for recoveries and payabilities.

Appendix 2. Collar Table: Selebi North Underground (SNUG-23-) Drill Holes To-Date

HOLE ID Mine East Mine North Elevation Dip Mine Azimuth Hole Length Comment SNUG-23-013 35089.5 84760.8 -52.5 -43.8 226.5 545.1 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-014 35089.3 84761.4 -52.4 -44.6 244.5 545.4 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-015 35089.3 84760.7 -52.5 -37.4 224.4 523.7 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-016 35083.5 84842.9 -9.0 -35.7 229.2 500.2 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-017 35094.6 84759.5 -52.8 -35.3 155.3 548.8 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-018 35083.6 84842.7 -9.0 -34.4 241.1 503.2 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-019 34917.3 84909.7 -9.3 -44.1 268.3 149.2 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-024 34917.3 84909.8 -8.4 -15.3 267.6 308.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-025 35095.3 84760.3 -52.5 -32.2 157.0 551.3 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-026 35083.7 84842.6 -9.0 -33.7 223.2 464.2 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-027 34919.6 84906.8 -8.9 -28.0 214.6 314.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-028 35095.4 84760.2 -52.0 -25.4 160.2 425.4 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-029 35083.7 84843.0 -8.8 -40.9 253.4 299.2 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-030 34918.5 84908.3 -8.9 -32.7 243.1 320.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-031 35095.0 84759.7 -52.1 -18.9 148.9 191.7 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-032 35082.5 84843.0 -8.9 -28.4 260.1 479.8 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-033 34920.0 84906.2 -9.4 -32.7 204.6 370.3 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-034 35094.6 84759.5 -52.6 -30.0 130.0 137.8 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-035 35094.6 84759.4 -52.4 -27.1 130.2 665.4 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-036 35081.5 84843.4 -9.0 -21.6 259.7 443.2 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-037 34919.8 84906.5 -8.8 -24.1 202.9 278.2 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-038 34919.3 84907.2 -9.0 -36.9 220.9 374.3 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-039 34918.9 84907.6 -9.2 -43.1 230.1 407.5 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-050 35081.6 84843.4 -8.3 -37.9 260.6 302.0 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-051 35094.4 84759.3 -51.9 -15.9 129.9 311.7 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-052 35081.7 84843.7 -7.8 -17.0 255.0 5.1 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-052A 35081.7 84843.7 -7.8 -17.5 255.2 395.0 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-053 35095.1 84759.6 -51.5 -1.4 148.1 134.2 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-054 34918.9 84907.5 -8.2 -12.5 224.5 224.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-055 35094.4 84759.0 -50.8 -1.6 165.0 136.7 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-056 35094.3 84759.1 -51.2 -13.9 164.9 354.0 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-057 34918.2 84908.8 -7.8 -1.5 245.4 239.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-058 34918.1 84908.8 -8.1 -11.5 246.1 257.8 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-059 35081.6 84844.0 -7.7 -10.3 264.6 410.7 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-060 35094.2 84759.2 -51.7 -28.4 163.9 373.7 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-061 34917.5 84909.8 -7.9 -5.3 265.2 279.5 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-062 35081.7 84844.1 -7.9 -20.6 268.1 455.4 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-063 34917.0 84910.9 -7.9 -6.6 280.0 326.1 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-064 35094.0 84759.1 -50.7 -1.6 175.1 239.2 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-065 34917.2 84910.9 -8.3 -18.4 280.2 321.5 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-066 35082.4 84843.4 -9.1 -40.7 247.3 538.4 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-067 35094.0 84759.1 -51.1 -11.5 175.5 530.2 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-068 34916.9 84911.5 -7.9 -5.7 292.3 368.8 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-069 35082.7 84843.1 -8.9 -42.8 235.2 545.1 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-070 35094.1 84758.7 -51.7 -20.8 173.6 599.0 Rig #1 935mL SNUG-23-071 34918.0 84908.7 -8.9 -26.2 258.7 320.4 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-072 35083.7 84841.7 -8.9 -21.4 209.9 231.6 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-073 34918.1 84908.6 -8.9 -39.6 260.0 341.3 Rig #3 895mL SNUG-23-074 35084.2 84842.6 -8.9 -30.9 211.1 257.1 Rig #2 880mL SNUG-23-075 35084.6 84843.4 -8.9 -41.6 211.8 274.7 Rig #2 880mL

