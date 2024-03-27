WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' and a 'Star Performer' in Everest Group's 2024 Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment.

The report highlights WNS' comprehensive suite of offerings powered by hyperautomation, Generative AI, and analytics across the full FCC value chain. These capabilities include hyperautomation-led dispute management solutions, workflow solutions such as KYC life cycle management and Intelligent Document Verification (IDV), and Gen AI solutions for adverse news screening and automated narration. Additionally, WNS was cited for its strategic investments in talent development and upskilling employees, including comprehensive training programs in AML, KYC, and fraud with ongoing programs to drive industry-recognized FCC certifications.

In addition to being named a 'Leader' for its combination of market impact, vision, and capability, WNS was also named a 'Star Performer' for its continued improvement on the PEAK Matrixover the past year.

"Navigating evolving and complex regulatory landscapes requires a strategic blend of advanced technologies, skilled resources, and adaptive processes. WNS helps clients ensure financial integrity and compliance by enabling real-time monitoring, enhancing risk detection, and future-proofing operations. Everest Group's recognition is a testament to our holistic approach of combining the power of technology and human ingenuity to safeguard the integrity of financial systems," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"In an era of escalating regulatory scrutiny, enterprises demand comprehensive solutions to navigate evolving regulations," remarked Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director, Everest Group. "WNS stands out with its strategic expansion into non-traditional buyers such as FinTechs and payment providers. This strategic advantage, coupled with its focus on talent development and centralized risk and compliance functions, contributes significantly to WNS' recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer in our FCC Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2023, WNS had 60,652 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

