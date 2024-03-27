Cloud DX Inc.: CLOUD DX Renews 11 Customer Contracts Valued at $1.25 Million

High 2024 contract renewal rate demonstrates continued client satisfaction.

News in Summary

From January 1, 2024 to March 26, 2024 Cloud DX has renewed 11 contracts for Connected Health products and services, and hopes to renew 3 additional contracts by March 31.

Renewing customers included 3 hospitals, 2 primary care clinics, 2 family health teams, 5 community paramedic services, the Canadian Lung Health Foundation and a Provincial health department

Including orders for new Connected Health Kits and projected annual recurring revenues, completed renewals are expected to generate $1.25 million CAD revenue, of which $410,000 CAD is expected to flow in 2024.

Cloud DX has now announced 16 new contracts, renewals or purchase orders valued at over $4.0M CAD since January 1, 2024, along with new customers VHA Home HealthCare, Sanrai International and Ottawa Hospital Research Institute.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring platforms is pleased to announce that it hopes that 100% of clients whose contracts are expiring in the first quarter of 2024 will renew. Of 14 potential renewals, 11 are renewed as of this date with 3 more .

Cloud DX executes contracts with several types of healthcare providers. These contracts typically vary in length from 12 months to a maximum of 84 months. Customers typically purchase Connected Health Kits that include approved medical devices and, in many cases, a customized tablet computer, connected to the internet using WiFi or cellular technology. Patients are prescribed a Connected Health Kit and attached subscription for chronic care management, post-surgical recovery, remote rehabilitation, or palliative care use cases. Using the included medical devices patients gather vital signs, and on the Cloud DX mobile app they answer surveys, receive care plan reminders, and communicate with their care team by text and video chat.

The customers renewing their contracts in the first quarter include 3 Canadian hospitals, 2 Alberta primary care clinics, 2 Ontario family health teams, 5 Ontario community paramedic services, the Canadian Lung Health Foundation and a Canadian Provincial health ministry.

Together these clients enrolled approximately 2,900 unique patients in 2023. Upon renewal of these contracts the Company has received orders for Connected Health Kits valued at $96,000 CAD. Recurring subscription revenues from these contracts is expected to increase to $575,000 CAD per year for a total of $1.5 million CAD in contract value to December 31, 2025. Cloud DX earns approximately 77% gross margins as stated in the Company's most recent Financial Statements.

From January 1, 2024, Cloud DX has announced new contracts or renewals valued at $4.6M, along with new Master Deployment Agreements with VHA HomeHealth Care, the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and a Master Partnership Agreement with Sanrai International that includes distribution opportunities with Sanrai dealers in 65 countries around the world.

Cloud DX Founder and CEO Robert Kaul stated: "Cloud DX is happy to report that so far in 2024, all the contracts up for renewal have in fact renewed. Combined with the new contracts announced to date, it's clear that Cloud DX is executing well on our previously noted plan to grow our Canadian business rapidly. Our 100% contract renewal rate is one example of customer confidence in Cloud DX and comes just after the announcement of the early conversion of convertible debentures, followed by the escrow of 26 million shares, showing equally strong confidence from investors."

About Cloud DX??

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, winner of "2022 Top Innovator" from Canadian Business, a 2021 "Edison Award" winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada and Sanrai International.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

À propos de Cloud DX

Accélérant les soins de santé virtuels, Cloud DX a pour mission d'améliorer les soins de santé pour tous. Notre plateforme de surveillance à distance des patients Connected HealthMC est utilisée par des entreprises de soins de santé et des équipes de soins partout en Amérique du Nord pour gérer virtuellement les maladies chroniques, permettre aux gens de vieillir chez eux et fournir des soins post-chirurgicaux de qualité hospitalière à domicile. Nos partenaires obtiennent de meilleurs résultats pour les soins de santé et les patients, réduisent le besoin d'hospitalisation ou de réadmission, et réduisent les coûts de prestation des soins de santé grâce à une utilisation plus efficace des ressources. Cloud DX est co-lauréate du prix Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, lauréate du prix Edison 2021, finaliste du concours « World Changing Idea » de Fast Company et un des dix plus importants fournisseurs de télésanté au Canada.

Site des relations avec les investisseurs de Cloud DX https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

La Bourse de croissance TSX et son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument aucune responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Tous les énoncés prospectifs sont assujettis à des risques et à des incertitudes, tels que ceux décrits dans les rapports périodiques de Medtronic déposés auprès de la Securities and Exchange Commission. Les résultats réels peuvent sensiblement différer des résultats anticipés.

