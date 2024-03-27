GRIDCO has started accepting bids to set up 500 MW/2,500 MWh of energy storage systems connected to the Indian grid. Bidding closes on April 23. From pv magazine India GRIDCO (formerly Grid Corp. of Odisha), an entity that handles the bulk power procurement of distribution companies, has started accepting bids from energy storage system developers to provide 500 MW of energy storage capacity, connected to India's central transmission utility or the Odisha state transmission utility, with five hours of evening peak support. The selected bidder will supply power to GRIDCO for a period of five years ...

