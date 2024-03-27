Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 13:38
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Monday, April 1st at 8:30 AM Eastern Regarding Q4 2023 Financials & Corporate Updates

Click here to register for April 1 investor webcast
Company plans to file its Earnings Report on April 1, 2024 on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to review fourth-quarter 2024 financials and provide corporate updates.

Participation Instructions for Investor Webcast

When: Monday, April 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time
Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, and bowel incontinence. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo Pharmaceuticals' crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for preventive treatment of chemotherapy-induced overactive bowel (CIOB) in adults with cancer on targeted therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health
Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com
Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com
Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com
Visit Jaguar on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jaguar-health/
Visit Jaguar on X: https://twitter.com/Jaguar_Health
Visit Jaguar on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will file its 10-K on April 1, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on April 1, 2024. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
