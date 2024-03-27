Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Enters Strategic Partnership with ResilienX

Further establishing the Optimus System as the benchmark for reliability in BVLOS operations

Ensuring the immediate detection and mitigation of adverse or off-nominal conditions for autonomous systems in the most intricate operations environments'

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc., is entering a strategic partnership with ResilienX Inc., a leader in data quality assurance and in-time aviation safety management systems (IASMS) for highly automated and autonomous systems.

This collaboration advances the safety and reliability of autonomous systems, particularly those deployed for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) applications, and in intricate operational environments. Through this strategic alliance, American Robotics will integrate ResilienX's IASMS solution, known as FRAIHMWORK®, which is pivotal for monitoring the health, integrity, and performance of associated elements for BVLOS ecosystems, and within fully autonomous solutions, including the American Robotics Optimus System. Additionally, American Robotics will begin to resell ResilienX's software solutions.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ResilienX in our shared commitment to advancing the reliability and safety standards of autonomous solutions," Tim "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics. "ResilienX's specialization in autonomy assurance services perfectly complements our dedication to delivering advanced and secure autonomous technologies. Through this collaboration, we aspire to set new benchmarks in the monitoring and assurance of autonomous systems operating within complex environments, including our premier Drone-in-a-Box (DiaB) solution, the Optimus System."

"Teaming up with American Robotics means unlocking new avenues of efficiency and reliability for drone operators. Through this partnership, we're poised to offer enhanced solutions that increase safety, elevate performance, and ultimately enhance airspace management for American Robotics customers," said Ryan Pleskach, CEO of ResilienX.

ResilienX's state-of-the-art software offers continuous monitoring of complex system-of-systems, ensuring the immediate detection and mitigation of adverse or off-nominal conditions, either autonomously or with human intervention. This critical safety assurance layer equips advanced mobility ecosystems with bolt-on fault tolerance and proactive risk mitigation capabilities, thereby enhancing the reliability and performance of the American Robotics Optimus System.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Holdings Inc. via its wholly-owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System - the world's first FAA certified small UAS (sUAS) developed for aerial security and data capture and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

About ResilienX, Inc.

ResilienX is the trusted leader of safety assurance solutions for autonomous ecosystems. With a mission to protect the world from autonomous error, their FRAIHMWORK software platform monitors the health, integrity, and performance of the systems involved in scaled AAM operations. With customers spanning federal, state, and commercial organizations, ResilienX orchestrates the mitigation of off-nominal situations and assists with automated contingency management. Founded in 2018 in Syracuse, NY, they are focused on ensuring the safe integration of UAS into existing airspace systems and transforming mobility around the world. www.resilienx.com.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com