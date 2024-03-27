Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company) a leading international operator of bitcoin ATMs and digital asset fintech solutions announced today that it has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

MZ Group will work closely with Athena's management to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist Athena Bitcoin in all facets of corporate and financial communications. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

Athena Bitcoin operates an international network of Bitcoin ATMs and payment solutions. The company is dedicated to building open financial systems to serve the global community. Athena's solutions enable the freedom and opportunity to save, build, invest, spend, and to participate as sovereign individuals.

Matias Goldenhörn, CEO of Athena Bitcoin stated, "We are focused on democratizing financial access to the masses at Athena. We believe that having MZ as a partner will aide us in serving our customers by broadening our message to the investment community."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About Athena Bitcoin Global.

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in twenty-seven US states and territories, and in 4 countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

