Rentokil Initial PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

CRAWLEY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company announces that the following documents, in unedited full text, have today been filed with the Financial Conduct Authority and are available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the Annual Report 2023);

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM); and

Proxy Form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The documents will be posted today and the Annual Report 2023 and the Notice of 2024 AGM have been published on the Company's website at rentokil-initial.com/investors.

The 2024 AGM will be held at, and broadcast via live webcast from, the Company's offices at Compass House, Manor Royal, Crawley, RH10 9PY on Wednesday 8 May 2024 at 11.30am. Full details of how to participate in the meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

In addition, the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document is available for viewing on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and also on the Company's website at rentokil-initial.com/investors. If you would like to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report 2023 please contact the Company Secretariat team by email at secretariat@rentokil-initial.com or on +44 (0)1293 5800. There will be no charge for a copy to be sent to you.

